Cost of living payment: How can disabled people access £150 and when is it paid?

More than six million people are set to receive the £150 cost of living payment from September, the Government has announced.

This payment is on top of the £650 cost of living payment that will be paid to disabled people who also receive means-tested benefits, plus the £400 that all households will receive to help with energy bills, as well as an extra £150 for properties in Council Tax bands A-D in England.

Find out below who is eligible for the £150 payment and when they can expect to receive it.

When will the £150 cost of living payment be paid?

The £150 cost of living payments will be made from September 20, 2022. Most people are expected to receive their money by the beginning of October.

How will the £150 cost of living payment be paid?

The £150 will be paid automatically, so eligible recipients do not have to do anything to request the money.

Benefits are usually paid directly into a bank, building society, or credit union account.

Who is eligible for the £150 cost of living payment?

More than six million people who receive certain disability benefits are eligible for the £150.

These benefits include Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment), Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance, and War Pension Mobility Supplement.

What has the Government said about the cost of living payment?

Minister for Disabled People, Health, and Work Chloe Smith said: “We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.

“This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low-income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs.

“We know it’s a worrying time for some people and I’d urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households.”

Help for Households is a government website that explains all the benefits that people may be eligible for. People can check to see if they may be eligible for help to cover things like energy bills and childcare costs.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said: “We know that rising prices faced by many countries around the world are a significant worry for many people here in the UK, especially those most vulnerable to additional costs.

“Today’s announcement that disabled people will begin to receive an additional £150 payment from the end of September reinforces our commitment to help UK households through the challenging times ahead.

“This payment is in addition to further help households can expect over the coming months – including a second cost of living payment of £324 for households on means-tested benefits, £300 for pensioners this winter, and £400 discount on energy bills for every household. This is all part of our significant £37 billion support package.”