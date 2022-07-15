Cost of living: 'I owe my mum £6,000 but I can't stop spending'

Noor Nanji - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
Claire Yaxley with her two daughters.
Claire Yaxley still spends on treats and holidays for her two young daughters, despite rising bills.

Claire Yaxley owes her mother thousands of pounds, but has still splashed out recently on a Fitbit, an exercise bike and a trip to Butlins.

"Things are getting more difficult every single day," the single mum-of-two admitted. "And yet I'm not putting money aside, I am spending it."

New research seen by the BBC suggests 25% of people are similarly stretched, but reluctant to stop spending.

The Grant Thornton and Retail Economics report surveyed 2,000 UK adults.

Ms Yaxley, who lives near Norwich with her daughters Pearl, nine, and six-year-old Tallulah, earns around £16,000 a year through various jobs in the education sector.

She has borrowed £6,000 from her mother to help make ends meet, and knows that she should be trying to pay her back, in addition to saving a bit every month given the rising cost of living.

But she said this rarely happens, because she's prioritising spending on treats for her family after a tough few years during the pandemic.

"My income fluctuates, but when I have a bit more, I do spend it rather than save it," she said.

That has included spending £100 on a foldable exercise bike and £430 on a weekend trip to Butlins holiday resort over the school holidays.

My Yaxley said she does feel "guilty" for spending on non-essential items, particularly given the rising cost of petrol and food. But after two years of Covid restrictions, she feels like the family deserves it.

"Although I am squeezed, I don't want to compromise on the opportunities and experiences that the kids have," she said.

"I feel, if I didn't keep spending on these small things, these little treats - small things for me, slightly bigger for the kids - then we'd just be really miserable."

Joseph Hussain with his new vinyl
Although paralegal Joseph Hussain is earning a good salary he said he struggles to stick to his monthly budget.

Joseph Hussain, a paralegal and student from London, recently spent £300 on rare vinyl which, he admits, "I didn't really need".

The 27-year-old, who earns £27,000, sets himself a monthly allowance but said this quickly goes on petrol, food and other essential items.

So he turns to credit cards and buy-now-pay-later companies to fund purchases, which recently included a whole new wardrobe, a Lego bouquet, video games.

"I can't really describe it, I think you just get into this mindset of, well, 'I've already spent so much this month, so I have permission to spend a bit more'," he said.

Joseph admitted he does question whether he should be spending on these items, given the soaring cost of living but doesn't want to miss out on things that bring him joy.

"There's no way on earth I need these plastic Lego flowers or stuff like that, it's just that I very much enjoy them, they make me happy and therefore that's my philosophy in general," he said.

Squeezed spenders

Claire and Joseph's experiences are not unique, according to new research by Grant Thornton, an accountancy firm, and Retail Economics, an economics consultancy.

The research revealed one in four adults in the UK feel they are financially stretched, but are still reluctant to let worrying about the rising cost of living impact their spending habits.

These "squeezed spenders" recognise the need to cut back some of their spending but generally prefer to borrow, dip into savings or use buy-now-pay-later schemes, rather than allow money worries to get in the way of purchases.

Any disposable income is typically spent on non-essential items, with a lack of willpower cited as the main barrier to saving more regularly.

"This group of squeezed spenders is interesting, precisely because it's counterintuitive," Richard Lim, head of Retail Economics, told the BBC.

"These people realise their personal finances are under pressure, but at the same time, they really want don't want to cut back and so they carry on spending, including on things that aren't essential."

Mr Lim said that while some people in this category have a carefree, even frivolous attitude to their spending, others feel they have no choice but to rely on savings and dip into debt.

"It's about protecting a minimum standard of life for their children and for themselves," he said.

"The concern is how much is this simply deferring financial hardship into the future," he warned.

Cost of living crisis

Prices in the UK are currently rising at their fastest rate for 40 years, with soaring food, petrol and energy bills putting pressure on household finances.

While one in four adults were identified as "squeezed spenders", others are making drastic cutbacks to offset sharp rises in their everyday living costs, according to the research.

The data show just over a third of UK adults are financially distressed and plan to cut back across most, if not all, of their non-essential spending.

Another quarter are seen as "comfortably cautious" - consumers who are financially secure, but still worry about the cost-of-living crisis, choosing to cut back across some of their spending as a precaution.

Only 14% of households are financially immune, with no plans to cut back their spending.

Taken as a whole, households are set to cut back almost £25 billion worth of non-essential spending this year, the research found.

Clothing and footwear are at the top of people's cut back list. But consumers are more reluctant to miss out on holidays, with the report suggesting strong pent-up demand for holidays after two years of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey, which heard from adults across the UK, was carried out at the end of May.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” The erasure came a

  • The bare necessities? Bear cools off in a pond but got scared away by koi carp

    This is a story of a black bear who got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat until the resident koi carp scared it away.View on euronews

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on