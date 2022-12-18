Cost of living: Helping Hooves social farm faces uncertain future

A social farm that helps school groups and vulnerable people has said it is facing pressures due to the cost of living crisis.

Helping Hooves Derbyshire is a not-for-profit organisation based in Little Eaton.

It said it had seen running expenses and utility bills increase, as well as the cost of feed for its horses, goats, sheep and chickens.

Founder Bridget Adams-Shaw said: "Times are tough."

Ms Adams-Shaw said the farm supported people living with substance and alcohol misuse issues, eating disorders and people who need mental health support.

"They get involved in training and caring for the animals, bushcraft, conservation and general maintenance," she said.

"It's a safe space where they feel they can get away from it all.

"However, we are facing an uncertain future.

"The cost of running the farm, of taking care of the animals is increasing.

"For example, hay is costing us £280 per week and then we have £1,500-plus for actual hard feed, bedding and welfare for the animals.

"We have to pay rent and insurance on top of this and it's becoming difficult."

During the pandemic, the farm also started a youth group.

They currently have up to 15 regulars between the ages of five and 18 who visit the farm to take part in activities such as caring for the animals and nature conservation.

The farm was recently supported by the Santa Tractor organisation.

"We are extremely grateful," said Bridget.

"Times are tough for everyone, particularly the people who visit Helping Hooves.

"Our funding is running short whilst the need for the service continues to grow.

"Our main concern is feeding the animals over winter.

"After all, without the animals there is no farm."

