Cost of living: Fish and chip shop that opened in 1961 set to close

Dennis Jackson has been in the business since 1961

A fish and chip shop owner is set to serve up his last scrapings more than 60 years after the business opened its doors.

Dennis Jackson, a staple part of the community in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, since 1961, said the cost-of-living crisis was partly to blame.

The 84-year-old will hang up his apron on Saturday and said it would be an emotional day.

"I'll have more than a lump in my throat I imagine," he said.

Jackson's Chippie, known locally as Jackos, first appeared in Market Street before moving to its current location, further down the same road, in 1982.

Mr Jackson said rising food and energy costs played a big part in his decision to close up after more than 60 years

After crafting the art of peeling spuds, Mr Jackson learned how to fry fish.

"It just seemed to suit me and I got all my money together, sold my scooter and bought my own place," he said.

Mr Jackson previously said his decision to close was age-related and financial.

Chip shops have been particularly hit, due to the cost of sunflower oil and energy.

Mr Jackson called his customers "the best in the world"

Mr Jackson said he would feel emotional when he tips the last batch of chips into the fryer.

"But the time's right and you've got to have a bit of life afterwards," he said.

"What I'd like to say to the town is thanks for having me. My customers are the best in the world."

