Cost of living: Families cut back on fuel and clothes as prices rise

Shoppers

Families are cutting back on fuel and clothing as rising prices make them question what they can afford, new figures suggest.

Petrol and diesel sales fell by 4.3% in June as prices at the pumps hit new records, monthly retail data shows.

Clothing sales dropped by 4.7%, as UK inflation reached new highs.

Retailers told the ONS these figures indicated people were cutting back on spending due to higher prices and concerns over what they could afford.

Prices in the UK are currently rising at their fastest rate for more than 40 years.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - jumped to 9.4% in June, with the increasing cost of petrol and food putting pressure on households' finances.