Cost of living: Energy bills set to rise but help cushions blow

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read
Woman cooking with children
Woman cooking with children

Energy prices will rise for millions of households on Saturday, but the increase has been cushioned by a government cap on the cost per unit.

It stepped in after an 80% increase in domestic gas and electricity bills was earmarked for the first half of winter.

A typical annual bill will go up from £1,971 to £2,500 but will be further mitigated by cost-of-living payments.

But prices will still be twice as high as last winter, and charities say that will leave many struggling.

The squeeze will be particularly acute for those on prepayment meters, who pay for energy as they use it, and so have largely been unable to smooth out increased bills over the year.

"The most vulnerable, including children, will be cold and hungry as energy prices spiral, despite government support," said Adam Scorer, from charity National Energy Action.

People paying by direct debit tend to build up credit during the warmer, lighter summer months which then funds some of their extra use during the winter.

'We are trying our best'

Jacqueline and Joe Jones
Jacqueline and Joe Jones

Jaqueline Jones in Urmston in Manchester says she and her husband Joe are already taking steps to cut down on their energy bills.

"We're only filling the kettle to the amount we need, watching how often we put the washing machine on - little things like that," she said.

They are also hanging washing indoors and finishing it off for 10 minutes in the dryer, as opposed to using the dryer more often.

They are on a standard variable tariff for their electricity and energy bills, but haven't received an updated bill recently to know whether the measures are making a big difference as of yet.

"Hopefully when the actual bill does come in it won't be too much," Jacqueline says, adding that she is now watching their smart metre every time they make a cup of tea.

"I watch the numbers every time I put the kettle on - oh my goodness how it whizzes around!"

But she says the situation overall is frightening for the couple who are retired and rent a Victorian property.

"We're both pensioners and we don't have a great pension other than the government one, so we have to make sure it's going to last out, along with the bit of savings we do have.

"We'll just have to see and play it by ear... but we are trying our best."

New price cap

Every household pays for the energy it uses. There is no absolute cap on the total cost.

Under the government's two-year price guarantee, the average unit price for dual fuel customers paying by direct debit on variable deals will be limited to 34p per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity and 10.3p per kWh for gas.

With standing charges added, it means a typical household - one that uses 12,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of gas a year, and 2,900 kWh of electricity a year - will not pay more than £2,500 a year for energy from Saturday.

Without this intervention, that annual bill would have been £3,549 a year, rising from the current and soon-to-expire level of £1,971 a year. Those on prepayment meters pay slightly more.

The chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng said that the government's "energy intervention" meant that people across the country were protected.

Household energy use graphic
Household energy use graphic

However, last winter, the price cap - governed by the energy regulator Ofgem - meant the same typical household paid £1,277 a year.

That doubling of a typical energy bill is why millions of households have cut back on their energy use, according to a survey by the consumer group Which?.

Its findings, which it shared with BBC News, suggested that 58% of those asked reported reducing their usage of lights and appliances around the home. More than four in 10 said they had reduced hot water consumption, including taking fewer and shorter showers.

Given the wider context of rising prices, the consumer group also said that 60% of those surveyed had bought cheaper food products than usual and 36% had planned meals more, for example by batch cooking.

Which? has launched a campaign calling on supermarkets, telecoms and energy businesses to offer more support to customers facing financial difficulty, such as ensuring cheaper social broadband tariffs and value-range food is equally accessible to shoppers across the country.

"While government intervention is necessary, we also believe businesses across essential services can and should do more to help," said Rocio Concha, its director of policy and advocacy.

Cost-of-living payments

The government's earlier package of cost-of-living payments is continuing.

The next stage begins from Saturday when everyone's energy bill will eventually be cut by £400. The discount will be applied over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and £67 every month between December and March 2023.

The discount will be made automatically by energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales, with plans for the equivalent to be paid in Northern Ireland.

Chart showing how you get your £400
Chart showing how you get your £400

There will be further payments later in the winter for people who receive benefits and are on low incomes, and pensioners.

The energy plans were in place ahead of last Friday's tax-cutting mini-budget which has been followed by days of turmoil on the markets.

The government has said its energy guarantee would cost £60bn for the first six months.

However, industry analysis suggests the total bill could be between £130bn and £150bn.

The cost will be met by an increase in government borrowing, but the likely cost of this has soared after financial markets reacted badly to the chancellor's plans to introduce tax cuts worth £45bn.

There are also fears that the upheaval might affect the housing market.

Hundreds of mortgage products have been pulled since Friday, and are likely to return at higher costs, amid fears the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates much more sharply than previously expected.

Latest Stories

  • Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially motivated hate crime

    Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially motivated hate crime

  • Adidas row: Morocco demands change to Algerian jersey design

    Adidas says an Algerian palace inspired the design, but Morocco says it is cultural appropriation.

  • Coins featuring portrait of King Charles unveiled - as Royal Mint reveals when they will enter circulation

    Coins featuring a portrait of King Charles III will gradually enter circulation from December.

  • Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall

    The husband of Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall told the story on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

  • Energy price cap: Three things to do before your bills rise

    Millions are seeing their energy bills go up, but there are ways to help ease the mounting costs.

  • Former US Rep. Mark Souder dead at 72 after cancer battle

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, has died. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana noted Souder's death Monday during remarks on the floor of the Senate. “Anyone who met Mark was struck by his intellect, his innate grasp of policy details, and perhaps most importantly, his passion for service, for serving Hoosiers in particular," You

  • Hurricane Ian: Who is Ron DeSantis' wife Casey?

    Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian.

  • Why King Charles Should Really Be Worried About ‘The Crown’ Season Five

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhat a strange first autumn for King Charles. Two major publicity storms are approaching—one containing a weather system he knows only too well, and one an unknowable, rumbling thundercloud. (And this being the royal family, who knows what other unknown storms are waiting to flare up?)The recently released Season 5 trailer of The Crown confirms that this season of the award-winning Netflix drama—streaming from Nov. 9—will focus on the

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B