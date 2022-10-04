The ‘Cost of Living’ on Broadway Is Absolutely Worth It

Tim Teeman
·5 min read
Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

What is not said, the many silences that pepper its structure, are just as important in Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer-winning play, Cost of Living (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, to October 30), as what is said between its four characters: John (Gregg Mozgala), a graduate student with cerebral palsy, Jess (Kara Young, recently Tony-nominated for Clyde’s), a bartender who becomes his caregiver, Eddie (David Zayas), a nervy unemployed truck driver, and Ani (Katy Sullivan), his quadriplegic ex-wife.

In this excellent Manhattan Theatre Club production, Mozzgala and Sullivan (a U.S. athletic champion, as well as an actor) are reprising their roles on Broadway, having originated them at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016 and off-Broadway in 2017.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>David Zayas and Katy Sullivan.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Jeremy Daniel</div>

David Zayas and Katy Sullivan.

Jeremy Daniel

It is Eddie that begins the play sitting in front of us, twinkling lights and a shelf of illuminated bottles behind him, a gruff and blokey fish out of water in a Brooklyn hipster bar. “The shit that happens is not to be understood. That’s from the Bible. The shit that happens to you is Not To Be Understood,” he says. Something tragic has happened, he indicates, so what does he do now.

The play then jumps back in time to follow the separate tracks of two stories; while one later scene brings two of the characters together, the play is really two narratives running in reflective tandem. After their scene-enhancing brilliance of Sir Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, here too the stage design (by Wilson Chin) and lighting (Jeff Croiter) do vital and beautiful complementary work to a quartet of excellent performances and Jo Bonney’s nimble and subtle direction.

‘Leopoldstadt’ on Broadway Brings Jewish History to Haunting, Urgent Life

The title encapsulates the struggles of all four characters. John is funny, sharp, and arch. He is also immensely wealthy, so while he is a graduate student the signifiers of his sleek home, and lovely bathroom, indicate a wealthy person who has enough time to parry as many bon mots as you would wish for. Jess, who needs the job to make money and keep herself afloat, is a worthy rhetorical foil, and also very good at what she does. All kinds of boundaries get gleefully smashed in Cost of Living. When Jess uses the term “differently abled,” John tells her not to, calling it “fucking retarded.”

For all its spiky humor and even spikier quartet—ouch, you will say to yourself over and over again watching them—the play is as clear-sighted about the skills required when providing care as it is about the experience of receiving and needing care. Jess is poor, and John’s financial privilege he has over her is as evident as him being reliant on her to bathe him. The play ponders her and his varying needs, as it also seems to chart what may be a growing romantic connection between them.

The tone between Eddie and Ani is far more bluff; a kind of stinging and affectionate couple of exes straight out of New Jersey. Majok gives them the kind of delicious warring backchat only couples who know each other too well could use. Like John, Ani is not only nobody’s victim, but as full of sterling qualities and frustrating faults as anyone else.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Gregg Mozgala and Kara Young.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Jeremy Daniel</div>

Gregg Mozgala and Kara Young.

Jeremy Daniel

Majok’s writing is refreshing in that it does not deify or diminish the disabled. It does not make its two lead disabled characters into victims or saints. They are people, not symbols, not pamphlets. Being disabled is a significant part of who they are, but not all they are—and we see what that means to them, and what they require and do not require day-to-day and beyond in order to live their lives. Sullivan captures the tough wit of Ani, her frustration, and her determination to return to work, to get the semblance of some kind of her old life back.

There are two key scenes set around bathing; one as we see Jess help give John a shower, and the other as Eddie chats to Ani as she bathes. Both are important, showing the amount of care and physical effort John and Jess take to ensure his physical safety, with trust, strength and gentleness at its heart. Eddie and Ani’s bathing scene shows the depth of their relationship beyond the well-worn tracks of familiar bickering. And then one of the most shocking things this critic has seen on stage in some time takes place.

“Tender” was the word that kept recurring to this critic watching Cost of Living; yes, in the traditional sense, there is tenderness on stage between the characters as they carefully negotiate each other’s physical and psychological boundaries, but tender also, as in vulnerable and to be watchful of shattering the person in front of you in a way you may be utterly unaware of.

Everything feels on an emotional knife edge with all four of the characters, as they also try to say and do the right thing around one another. This is made clear in a final scene, where fate and coincidence bring Jess and Eddie together—both by now devastated for very different reasons, with Jess’ financial vulnerability making her the most in need.

We know what they share in common, as much as what they register of that which separates them. But their needs are great—practical and emotional. The cost of living in this play lies in money, in connection, in creating and honoring trust, in caring for someone else, in committing.

How do you accept a stranger’s concern, share a slice of pizza (a witty moment has Jess wary it may be poisoned), show love, care, attention, share some kind words, some company, some compassion, or really look at and listen to the person in front of you? Read Majok’s quotes, sourced from Andre Dubus in the program, which echo the play—the simplest acts of humanity stand for more than kindness.

Yes, this play is radical in its characterization of disability and disabled people, in giving nuance, spirit, life, and agency to characters and actors often denied all of those. It shows why writing and directing material like this should not be radical, it should just be. Cost of Living is a beautiful and thrilling piece of theater about the various tendernesses of simply being human, as well as a bracing challenge to all kinds of cultural forms and genres to follow its example.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the