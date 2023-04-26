Cost of living 2023: see how inflation has changed prices in Australia in the March quarter – interactive

Inflation has declined to 7% in the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, down from 7.8% in the December quarter.

The change in inflation is also not uniform across Australia, with ABS data showing that some capital cities are experiencing greater price rises than others.

We’ve brought together all the data that goes into Australia’s headline inflation figures, broken down into the most detailed goods and services categories available. This uses the most recent figures, which are for the March 2023 quarter.

The data explorer shows the change in the price index, which is the cost of the item converted to 100 in a given base year, with each other year’s price presented in relation to the base year.

For example, something that originally cost $3 in the base year but now costs $3.5 would show an index changing from 100 to 116. This makes the change in price comparable across different items and services.

The interactive also shows percentage change in price, which compares the price for a given quarter to the quarter one year previous.

Gas and other household fuels

Gas costs continued to soar this quarter, driven by price rises in Melbourne, which went from a 22.8% year-to-date increase in the December quarter to a 35.8% increase in the March quarter.

International holiday travel

Usually quite volatile compared to some of the other items tracked, the price index for international holiday travel and accomodation has increased by 38.8% over the 12 months to March 2023.

Lamb and goat

The price index for lamb and goat has increased only a small amount between this quarter and the last, and has declined by 2.5% annually.

Vegetables

The price index for vegetables is no longer increasingly as steeply as it was last year, and has declined by 0.4% annually.