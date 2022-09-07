Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years

Andrew Lisa
·6 min read
MCCAIG / iStock.com
MCCAIG / iStock.com

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.72, according to AAA as of July 8. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has been hit hard by inflated gas prices.

Using data from the Department of Energy, GOBankingRates mapped out a chronology of average gas prices for more than 90 years dating back to 1929, giving all but the very oldest Americans a peek at how 2022 stacks up to the year they were born. Then, the team used a calculator from the Bureau of Labor statistics to account for inflation to reveal each year's price per gallon in 2022 money.

Keep reading to learn the cost of gas the year you were born.

Everett / Shutterstock.com
Everett / Shutterstock.com

1929

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.53

Library of Congress
Library of Congress

1930

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.42

Keith Bell / Shutterstock.com
Keith Bell / Shutterstock.com

1931

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.17

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.24

Ninafotoart / Shutterstock.com
Ninafotoart / Shutterstock.com

1932

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.81

Underwood Archives/REX
Underwood Archives/REX

1933

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.07

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons
Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1934

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.08

Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons
Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons

1935

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.99

US Department of Agriculture / Wikimedia Commons
US Department of Agriculture / Wikimedia Commons

1936

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.96

Library of Congress; The Crowley / iStock.com
Library of Congress; The Crowley / iStock.com

1937

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.99

General Electric / Wikimedia Commons
General Electric / Wikimedia Commons

1938

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.08

1939_shutterstock_104499254.jpg
1939_shutterstock_104499254.jpg

1939

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.96

1940_shutterstock_160456034.jpg
1940_shutterstock_160456034.jpg

1940

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.67

Underwood Archives/REX
Underwood Archives/REX

1941

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.72

Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock.com
Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock.com

1942

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.53

AlfvanBeem / Wikimedia Commons CC0
AlfvanBeem / Wikimedia Commons CC0

1943

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.45

1944_shutterstock_311729390.jpg
1944_shutterstock_311729390.jpg

1944

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.43

Office of Chief Signal Officer / Wikimedia Commons
Office of Chief Signal Officer / Wikimedia Commons

1945

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.34

Victor/AP
Victor/AP

1946

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.23

Kevin M. McCarthy / Shutterstock.com
Kevin M. McCarthy / Shutterstock.com

1947

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.23

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.01

Patrick Ernzen ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Patrick Ernzen ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1948

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.26

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.10

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons
Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1949

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.25

Greg Gjerdingen / Wikimedia Commons
Greg Gjerdingen / Wikimedia Commons

1950

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.26

Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

1951

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.00

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons
Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1952

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.93

Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com
Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com

1953

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.11

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

1954

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.10

Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com
Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com

1955

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.12

Leena Robinson / Shutterstock.com
Leena Robinson / Shutterstock.com

1956

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.17

Herranderssvensson / Wikimedia Commons
Herranderssvensson / Wikimedia Commons

1957

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.17

Tim Scott ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Tim Scott ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1958

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.98

Robert Huffstutter / Flickr.com
Robert Huffstutter / Flickr.com

1959

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.06

Jeremy / Wikimedia Commons
Jeremy / Wikimedia Commons

1960

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.01

Sergey Kohl / Shutterstock.com
Sergey Kohl / Shutterstock.com

1961

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99

Patrick Ernzen ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Patrick Ernzen ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1962

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.95

Everett / Shutterstock.com
Everett / Shutterstock.com

1963

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82

Rm Auctions/Solent News
Rm Auctions/Solent News

1964

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.78

2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1965

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons
Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1966

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.32

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.84

Darin Schnabel ©2013 Courtesy of RM Auctions
Darin Schnabel ©2013 Courtesy of RM Auctions

1967

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.33

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.85

Chris Keating / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Keating / Wikimedia Commons

1968

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.34

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

1969

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.35

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.75

D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com
D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com

1970

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.67

Alexandre Prevot / Flickr.com
Alexandre Prevot / Flickr.com

1971

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.55

Mick / Wikimedia Commons
Mick / Wikimedia Commons

1972

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.48

©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1973

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.39

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.54

VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock.com
VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock.com

1974

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.53

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.11

Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

1975

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.57

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.06

Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com
Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com

1976

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.59

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99

Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

1977

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.62

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.94

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

1978

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.63

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.78

René / Wikimedia Commons
René / Wikimedia Commons

1979

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.42

Magic Car Pics / Shutterstock.com
Magic Car Pics / Shutterstock.com

1980

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.14

amophoto_au / Shutterstock.com
amophoto_au / Shutterstock.com

1981

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.16

Sami Sasso ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Sami Sasso ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1982

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.22

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.62

Ryanandlenny / Wikimedia Commons
Ryanandlenny / Wikimedia Commons

1983

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.16

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.35

2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1984

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.13

Drew Shipley ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Drew Shipley ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1985

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.12

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99

Mr.choppers / Wikimedia Commons
Mr.choppers / Wikimedia Commons

1986

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.26

allanw / Shutterstock.com
allanw / Shutterstock.com

1987

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.28

Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1988

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.19

Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com
Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

1989

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.00

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.32

OSX / Wikimedia Commons
OSX / Wikimedia Commons

1990

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.55

Charles01 / Wikimedia Commons
Charles01 / Wikimedia Commons

1991

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.14

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.41

Myke2020 / Wikimedia Commons
Myke2020 / Wikimedia Commons

1992

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.32

Tim Scott ©2017 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Tim Scott ©2017 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1993

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.21

Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

1994

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.16

Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1995

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.17

2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1996

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.26

Vauxford / Wikimedia Comons
Vauxford / Wikimedia Comons

1997

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.21

Angel DiBilio / Shutterstock.com
Angel DiBilio / Shutterstock.com

1998

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.06

  • In 2022 dollars: $1.87

Alexandre Prevot / Wikimedia Commons
Alexandre Prevot / Wikimedia Commons

1999

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.17

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.02

IFCAR / Wikimedia Commons
IFCAR / Wikimedia Commons

2000

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.51

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.52

Vauxford / Wikimedia Commons
Vauxford / Wikimedia Commons

2001

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.46

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.36

John_Silver / Shutterstock.com
John_Silver / Shutterstock.com

2002

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.17

David Bush ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
David Bush ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

2003

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.59

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.49

Brian Snelson / Wikimedia Commons
Brian Snelson / Wikimedia Commons

2004

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.88

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.85

2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

2005

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.40

MissionInn.Jim / Wikimedia Commons
MissionInn.Jim / Wikimedia Commons

2006

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.59

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.67

Bull-Doser / Wikimedia Commons
Bull-Doser / Wikimedia Commons

2007

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.80

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.86

Riley / Wikimedia Commons
Riley / Wikimedia Commons

2008

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $3.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.30

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years

