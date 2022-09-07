Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.72, according to AAA as of July 8. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has been hit hard by inflated gas prices.
The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Using data from the Department of Energy, GOBankingRates mapped out a chronology of average gas prices for more than 90 years dating back to 1929, giving all but the very oldest Americans a peek at how 2022 stacks up to the year they were born. Then, the team used a calculator from the Bureau of Labor statistics to account for inflation to reveal each year's price per gallon in 2022 money.
Keep reading to learn the cost of gas the year you were born.
1929
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
In 2022 dollars: $3.53
1930
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
In 2022 dollars: $3.42
Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US
1931
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.17
In 2022 dollars: $3.24
1932
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18
In 2022 dollars: $3.81
1933
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18
In 2022 dollars: $4.07
1934
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
In 2022 dollars: $4.08
1935
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
In 2022 dollars: $3.99
1936
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
In 2022 dollars: $3.96
1937
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
In 2022 dollars: $3.99
1938
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
In 2022 dollars: $4.08
1939
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
In 2022 dollars: $3.96
1940
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18
In 2022 dollars: $3.67
1941
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
In 2022 dollars: $3.72
1942
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
In 2022 dollars: $3.53
1943
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
In 2022 dollars: $3.45
1944
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
In 2022 dollars: $3.43
1945
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
In 2022 dollars: $3.34
1946
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
In 2022 dollars: $3.23
1947
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.23
In 2022 dollars: $3.01
1948
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.26
In 2022 dollars: $3.10
1949
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
In 2022 dollars: $3.25
1950
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
In 2022 dollars: $3.26
1951
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
In 2022 dollars: $3.00
1952
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
In 2022 dollars: $2.93
1953
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29
In 2022 dollars: $3.11
1954
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29
In 2022 dollars: $3.10
1955
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29
In 2022 dollars: $3.12
1956
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
In 2022 dollars: $3.17
1957
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
In 2022 dollars: $3.17
1958
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
In 2022 dollars: $2.98
1959
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
In 2022 dollars: $3.06
1960
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
In 2022 dollars: $3.01
1961
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
In 2022 dollars: $2.99
1962
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
In 2022 dollars: $2.95
1963
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
In 2022 dollars: $2.82
1964
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
In 2022 dollars: $2.78
1965
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
In 2022 dollars: $2.82
1966
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.32
In 2022 dollars: $2.84
1967
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.33
In 2022 dollars: $2.85
1968
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.34
In 2022 dollars: $2.82
1969
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.35
In 2022 dollars: $2.75
1970
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36
In 2022 dollars: $2.67
1971
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36
In 2022 dollars: $2.55
1972
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36
In 2022 dollars: $2.48
1973
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.39
In 2022 dollars: $2.54
1974
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.53
In 2022 dollars: $3.11
1975
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.57
In 2022 dollars: $3.06
1976
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.59
In 2022 dollars: $2.99
1977
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.62
In 2022 dollars: $2.94
1978
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.63
In 2022 dollars: $2.78
1979
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86
In 2022 dollars: $3.42
1980
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.19
In 2022 dollars: $4.14
1981
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.31
In 2022 dollars: $4.16
1982
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.22
In 2022 dollars: $3.62
1983
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.16
In 2022 dollars: $3.35
1984
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13
In 2022 dollars: $3.13
1985
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.12
In 2022 dollars: $2.99
1986
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86
In 2022 dollars: $2.26
1987
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90
In 2022 dollars: $2.28
1988
Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90
In 2022 dollars: $2.19
1989
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.00
In 2022 dollars: $2.32
1990
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15
In 2022 dollars: $2.55
1991
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.14
In 2022 dollars: $2.41
1992
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13
In 2022 dollars: $2.32
1993
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11
In 2022 dollars: $2.21
1994
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11
In 2022 dollars: $2.16
1995
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15
In 2022 dollars: $2.17
1996
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23
In 2022 dollars: $2.26
1997
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23
In 2022 dollars: $2.21
1998
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.06
In 2022 dollars: $1.87
1999
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.17
In 2022 dollars: $2.02
2000
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.51
In 2022 dollars: $2.52
2001
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.46
In 2022 dollars: $2.36
2002
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.36
In 2022 dollars: $2.17
2003
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.59
In 2022 dollars: $2.49
2004
Price of a gallon of gas: $1.88
In 2022 dollars: $2.85
2005
Price of a gallon of gas: $2.30
In 2022 dollars: $3.40
2006
Price of a gallon of gas: $2.59
In 2022 dollars: $3.67
2007
Price of a gallon of gas: $2.80
In 2022 dollars: $3.86
2008
Price of a gallon of gas: $3.27
In 2022 dollars: $4.30
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years