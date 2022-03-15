Cost of filling petrol family car rises above £90

Petrol image

Petrol prices have hit another record high meaning it now costs more than £90 to fill a family car with petrol, the RAC motoring group has said.

The average price of a litre of petrol rose to 163.71p on Monday, and diesel also hit a fresh record of 173.68p.

The war in Ukraine triggered a surge in oil costs, but prices have fallen recently which has cut wholesale costs.

The RAC has said it is "vital" that fuel retailers start to reflect falling wholesale prices on forecourts.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said that although petrol prices were at record highs, drivers "should be encouraged" by the fall in oil and wholesale prices.

"It's now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices," he added.

The AA said that the wholesale price of petrol has plummeted by 12.8p a litre since Wednesday.

Luke Bosdet from the AA said: "We should be seeing these record prices level off and start to fall away later this week. If not, MPs who are being deluged by complaints from angry constituents, need to be asking questions in Parliament.

"The government is under intense pressure from the cost of living crisis. They don't need the fuel trade to 'feather' a potential drop in pump prices."

Oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine, with the price of Brent crude oil - the global benchmark for prices - hitting a near 14-year high at one point.

But in the past few days, the price of oil has dropped as worries over further disruptions to supplies have eased.

Brent crude fell more than 5% to trade at about $101 a barrel on Tuesday.