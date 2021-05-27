Cost of Coalition’s privatised disability employment system blows out to $40,000 per job

Luke Henriques-Gomes
·5 min read

The cost of the Coalition’s privatised disability employment system has ballooned to nearly $40,000 per long-term job placement, according to a report that reveals Coalition reforms boosted provider revenue but didn’t lift jobseekers’ chances of finding work.

Last year the government contracted Boston Consulting Group to review the $1bn-a-year disability employment services (Des) program amid fears about spiralling costs and doubts over whether a 2018 overhaul of the system had worked.

Internal documents obtained by Guardian Australia under freedom of information reveal the Department of Social Services was so concerned about the impact of the reforms it “locked down” its IT system to stop providers gaming the system.

Related: ‘No one to call out to’: Sydney disability group home resident allegedly punched and kicked

Boston Consulting Group’s final report, also obtained under freedom of information, found the reforms had increased the cost of the program by 48% in two years, partly due to a 46% increase the number of participants.

Yet the number of employment outcomes – that is people who found work – had only increased by 8%.

This meant the likelihood of a Des participant finding work had declined by “around 12-14% since the July 2018 reforms”, despite the labour market remaining flat.

The report calculated that the cost of getting one person into six months’ of work under the program had increased from $27,800 to $38,400 in two years after the reforms.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter (28%) of the 100-odd providers had boosted their revenue by more than double, and the larger providers increased their overall market share.

While the report noted some providers had also exited the market, others had embraced the further deregulated market by boosting their spending on marketing and using promotional tactics such as offering free iPads.

Under Australia’s welfare system, about 300,000 jobseekers whose primary barrier to work is disability are sent to the disability employment services program, which sometimes has more relaxed mutual obligations than the larger jobactive scheme, which has about one million participants.

The government’s 2018 reforms sought to increase competition within the Des program by allowing jobseekers to choose their provider, boosting bonus fees for getting the most disadvantaged into work and loosening the requirements for agencies to refer the unemployed to education courses.

These bonus fees – known as outcome payments – can be claimed by a provider after they complete a set number of weeks of employment or education, with the fees varying depending on the person’s circumstances.

Des providers get their remaining 40% of revenue from service fees for coaching jobseekers, matching them with jobs, connecting with employers, and administrative tasks such as overseeing job search requirements, known as mutual obligations.

Internal documents reveal the Boston Consulting Report was triggered in part due to departmental fears of “emerging trend where participants assigned to a higher funding level are being channelled into education activities as opposed to employment”.

This prompted a department crackdown which included “locking down IT systems to ensure providers cannot influence participant eligibility for education outcomes”.

It’s understood the department took action to stop providers lowering a person’s education qualifications in the system, which had allowed job agencies to claim a higher bonus fee from the government.

Boston Consulting Group then warned there was “limited evidence” the increase in education fees claimed meant jobseekers were graduating their courses, or that they were being “enrolled in courses which relate to their employment prospects”.

Jobseekers were pleased they could choose their provider, the report said, but they were still concerned providers’ “support was not individualised” and jobs offered were often unsuitable.

Related: I love the NDIS but fear it is now an ideological plaything for politicians | Lisa Bryant

One jobseeker told the review, “We are just money to them. It’s a pay packet, they don’t listen.”

Employers told the review they dealt with “poorly skilled staff who lack an understanding of the corporate environment” and were “flooded with inappropriate applications”.

The review also found providers’ efforts to offer a quality service were hampered by “compliance and administrative burdens”, such as administering mutual obligations, which might be better handled by Centrelink.

The review’s recommendations included tightening bonuses paid to providers for education outcomes, considering whether to combine jobactive and Des into a single program, and reassessing the funding the government provides for “effective program oversight”.

Kristin O’Connell, an Australian Unemployed Workers’ Union spokesperson, said the report was “damning evidence about the failures of privatised employment services”. She said some of the money would be better spent lifting payments for welfare recipients.

The Greens senator Rachel Siewert said that while she supported increased spending on employment services, extra money that went to providers should lead to better outcomes for jobseekers. The report showed this was not the case.

Anne Ruston, the social services minister, said the government’s 2018 reforms were aimed at giving jobseekers more options and improving competition between providers.

While she said there had been position progress, “further refinement” was needed to make the program more efficient.

Ruston said “upskilling and retraining can be important”, but added: “Clearly, we have a situation where some providers have an overemphasis on education outcomes that are not leading to jobs and this needs to be addressed.”

She said the government had tightened provider payments for education course referrals in the May budget and would also allow jobseekers to request to join the new digital employment service.

It is also working on an updated provider star rating system, which was also criticised in the report.

The National Employment Services Association was approached for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Brittany Howard leads Toronto over Calgary at Secret Cup women's hockey tournament

    CALGARY — Brittany Howard produced a hat trick and Jamie Lee Rattray added a pair of goals as Team Sonnet downed Team Scotiabank 8-3 on Wednesday at the Secret Cup women's hockey tournament in Calgary. Victoria Bach, Loren Gable and Madison Field also scored for Toronto's Sonnet team (1-1-0), which went ahead 5-0 in the first before Calgary's Scotiabank squad responded with its first goal late in the period. "I think overall as a team we were just happy with our transition game, middle-net drive, and it obviously paid off on a couple of those," said Howard. Amanda Makela made 20 saves for the victory. Meaghan Mikkelson, Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Potomak found the back of the net for Team Scotiabank (0-2-0). Kassidy Sauve stopped 31-of-39 shots in defeat. "We're just trying to get our feet under us, get some chemistry. The next couple games we can improve and get better. We've had spurts where we've played well and when we don't play as well they capitalize. We have to minimize the mistakes," said Calgary's Rebecca Johnston. Team Sonnet returns to the ice Thursday to face Montreal's Team Bauer, which opened the tournament Monday with a 3-2 win over Toronto before topping Calgary 6-1 on Tuesday. "Getting the first game under our belt was important, I think we kinda figured out what we needed to work on from there," said Rattray. Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing to hoist the Secret Cup trophy Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome. The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams. Their goal is a sustainable league with a living wage and the competitive supports the men's professional leagues have. The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020 in Toronto. "As professional athletes we are training away form the ice," said Howard. "Everyone's working on their game away from the rink and we're just happy to come to the rink and showcase our talents." Of the 28 players invited to try out for Canada's Olympic team starting this summer, 21 are Secret Cup participants. The teams play each other twice in a round robin with results augmented by a points system. A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout win one point, and half a point for an overtime or shootout loss. A short-handed goal, hat trick, shutout, or scoring five goals or more in a game is each worth one additional point. Montreal has six points, Toronto earned four on Wednesday while Calgary is still pointless. The two teams with the most points at the end of the round robin Saturday advance to Sunday's final. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 76ers fan ejected after throwing popcorn on Russell Westbrook

    A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.