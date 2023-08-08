‘It will cost me £60,000 to replace my oil boiler with a heat pump’

18-10-21_boiler_lead

Rural homeowners face costs of more than £40,000 as a ban on oil boilers threatens to force them to upgrade to heat pumps.

New oil boilers will be banned in homes not connected to the gas grid by 2026, effectively leaving countryside dwellers with no choice but to make costly upgrades to accommodate electric alternatives.

It comes as senior Tories urge Rishi Sunak to scrap the 2026 ban on new oil boilers, amid fears it will cost votes in rural communities.

Older homes in the countryside are ill-suited to heat pumps, which require thorough insulation to work efficiently. Some homeowners have been told they would also have to replace their radiators to accommodate the heating devices.

Pensioner Richard Mallam was quoted £45,000 for a ground source heat pump for his 19th-century home in Somerset. However, his installer told him that the unit would not guarantee the heat Mr Mallam, 74, was used to unless he also replaced his radiators at an even higher cost.

He said: “The oil ban is going to prove a conundrum for us. I’m not sure we’d even get the planning permission when the ban does come in.

“I am a conservative voter, but the net zero drive would encourage me to vote differently. Unless the Government backtracks and takes a different approach, my MP Marcus Fish won’t be getting my vote I’m afraid.”

As the 2026 date approaches, rural homeowners are rushing to replace oil boilers before the ban. An efficient A-rated oil boiler is only £8 less expensive to run annually than a heat pump, according to the Energy Saving Trust charity.

Maureen Waller, 72, has already replaced her 20-year-old oil boiler with a more efficient model at a cost of £5,000. Her 18th-century farmhouse in Norfolk, she said, would require large-scale renovations to accommodate a heat pump.

She said: “Any self-respecting heating engineer will tell you a heat pump would be wrong and ineffective in a dwelling like this because of the solid wall construction.

“They cannot be retrofitted unless you cover the house, which is 3,600 square feet, with external insulation – and that would take about six inches off the space in every room, not to mention the expense.”

Like Mr Mallam, Ms Waller was quoted £45,000 for the installation of a ground source heat pump before taking into account replacing radiators or adding insulation.

She said: “The politicians are inflicting these net zero targets on people without considering the impact on historic houses – and there are millions of historic houses in this country.

“In their ignorance, or because they don’t care about the rural vote, they are imposing a ban on people whose houses are least suitable for heat pumps. Why don’t they wait a little longer for more types of heating oil?”

Dave Biggs, from Kehelland, Cornwall, faced an upfront cost of between £50,000 and £60,000 to upgrade his home to accommodate a heat pump.

He said the renovation would have involved ripping up the concrete floor of his property to remove the microbore pipework and removing the roof tiles to insulate the roof.

Mr Biggs, 74, said: “My wife is 81. We sure as hell aren’t going to pay for all of that. Our boiler is 27 years old – and within three years we won’t be able to replace it if it has a catastrophic failure.”

Roughly 1.7 million people are countryside dwellers who are not connected to the gas grid, according to official figures.

But the Countryside Alliance, which represents rural homeowners, said the transition away from fossil fuels would have a “disproportionate” effect on off-grid households.

James Legge, of the group, said: “The Government needs to work with rural communities, rather than imposing change from Whitehall, to deliver affordable alternatives and the infrastructure needed to support increasing dependence on electricity, especially as we move to electric vehicles as well.”

He added that the current infrastructure “simply cannot support the increase in demand that these changes will bring.”

In April, the Telegraph reported that off-grid villages could be “left behind” by the drive to decarbonisation, as households were blocked from making net zero upgrades to their homes due to a lack of electricity supply.

A source at the Energy regulator, Ofgem, warned that there was “no incentive” for energy distributors to invest in rural grids.

Mr Legge added: “We recognise the need to move away from fossil fuels in all its uses, but the Government must recognise the disproportionate impact this transition will have in rural areas.

“While there are alternatives to existing oil boilers, these often require substantial upfront capital investment and are not always suitable for some properties.”

The Government hopes to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028. But calls are mounting for the Government to allow rural homes the flexibility to use cleaner alternatives to heating oil, such as biofuel.

John Weedon, of heating oil supplier Mitchell and Webber, said the “one size fits all” approach to the drive to install more heat pumps was confusing. He added oil boilers could also be run on green fuel instead of kerosine.

He said: “We can’t understand why the Government hasn’t looked at hydrotreated vegetable oil yet.

“Pre-1900s properties aren’t suitable for conversion to install a heat pump, a lot of these houses don’t have cavity walls. Without top-notch insulation heat pumps can’t always do the job.”

Mike Foster, of the Energy and Utilities Alliance trade body, said rural voters had been seen as “low-hanging fruit” and predicted the Tories would be “forced to make a U-turn” on the oil boiler ban.

He said: “According to the Government, the average cost of installing an air source heat pump is £13,000.

“In addition, according to the UK Power Networks, the UK’s largest electricity network company, if your home needs an upgrade to run a heat pump, costs will be between £2000 and £6000 plus VAT – and may take between 15 working days and 14 weeks to complete.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We have consulted on new regulations to phase out boilers in homes and non-domestic buildings off the gas grid from 2026.

We will confirm our plans when we publish our response to the consultation in due course.”