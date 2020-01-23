It will cost you $30,000 to ride with Lance Armstrong for a week

Lance Armstrong looks on upon his arrival in Rodez, southwest France, after riding a stage of The Tour De France for a leukaemia charity

Lance Armstrong and George Hincapie will host a cycling holiday this year, in which 12 guests will pay $30,000 for five days of riding on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The trip is named 'The Move Mallorca 2020', borrowing the name of Armstrong's cycling podcast, and is listed on the website of adventure travel company Out There.

Armstrong is banned for life from sport after being stripped of seven Tour de France titles for doping, while his former teammate Hincapie also confessed to doping.

The pair are set to host a six-night, five-day holiday for 12 guests in late September. Guests will pay $30,000 for five days of riding with the pair on Pinarello bikes, with kit, accommodation, and meals included in the lofty price tag.

"Never has Lance Armstrong headlined a cycling tour like this - until now," reads the advert on Out There.

"George Hincapie will be joining Lance in co-hosting 'The Move Mallorca 2020'. We invite you to join this amazing experience as one of only 12 guests - sure to sell out quickly. Mallorca is a cycling paradise and the tour will feature the Island’s iconic rides. 5 days of riding with Lance and George, all accommodations, Pinarello bikes, cycling kit, receptions, meals, support and amazing memories will be included."

Armstrong has faced financial headaches since receiving his lifetime ban in 2012 and confessing to doping on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2013. Many of his sponsors deserted him and he has faced a number of costly lawsuits. In April 2018, Armstrong paid a $5m settlement to the US federal government, and $1.65m to former teammate and fellow doper Floyd Landis, in what had been billed as a $100m case.

Just over a year ago, Armstrong calculated that the lawsuits, settlements, and loss of guaranteed income had cost him $111m, and revealed that an early investment in taxi company Uber had netted him tens of millions of dollars and 'saved' his family.

Armstrong has also struggled with the terms of his lifetime ban. Having set his podcast up in 2017, he travelled to Israel to broadcast from the start of the 2018 Giro d'Italia, but was deemed persona non grata by the race organisers. In 2014, he was blocked from riding Hincapie's Gran Fondo, although he has since taken part in the event.

Mallorca has established itself as a major destination for cyclists, and there are many companies offering cycling holidays to the island, including Sports Tours International, Lovevelo, and Sunvelo.