Cosplays, comics and more at Florida Supercon. What to know for this year’s convention

Cosplayers, gamers, comic and movie fans will immerse themselves in their favorite fantasy worlds this weekend when Florida Supercon comes to Miami.

The convention, the biggest of its kind in South Florida, is a celebration of comic books, animation, cartoons, anime, video games, cosplay, fantasy, sci-fi and pop culture.

Here’s what to know:

Where and when is Florida Supercon 2023?

Dates and site: Florida Supercon is runs from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Ctr Dr.

How long is Supercon?

Floor hours:

Friday, June 30: 10 a.m-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: 10 a.m-7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event has panels and screenings for various fandoms.

How do I get tickets and how much are they?

Packages and cost: You can get tickets for a single day or all three days. Tickets range from $55 to $110, and more for VIP packages. Kids 6 to 12 need tickets. Kids 5 and under enter for free but a parent must show a document that proves the child’s age, such as a birth certificate. Attendees 13 and over must buy an adult ticket. Minors under the age of 16 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Who are the celebrity guests?

VIPs: Confirmed guest stars include Cooper Andrews, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good from “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods,” Kim Rhodes, DJ Quals and Mark Sheppard from “Supernatural,” and James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from “The Vampire Slayer.”

How do I get photo-ops and autographs?

Souvenirs: Fans can buy autographs and photo-ops with the actor of their favorite show or movie. Prices range from $50 to $250. If you want an autograph from a guest not listed on the website, you can buy it in person but only with cash.

Need a break from the madness?

Quiet room: If you need a break from noise, or a place to meditate or pray, there’s a quiet room you can use to recharge. The location is on event maps. The room has a no-talking and no cellphone-use policy.

