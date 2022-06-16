The Cosori air fryer is one of the best air fryers we've tried—and on sale for Prime Day 2021

The Cosori Premium 5.8-Quart Air Fryer great value just got better with this Amazon Prime Day 2021 deal.

Owning an air fryer is a truly transformative cooking experience. Suddenly, your fried foods are less greasy, your cook times are shorter, your reheats are crispier and your snack lust is instantly gratified. The Cosori Air Fryer Max XL 5.8-quart is a smart air fryer with a programmable touch screen that's one of the best performing air fryers you can buy. For Amazon Prime Day 2021, it's selling for 30% off its original list price of $119.99 for $83.99 (a saving of $36).

In our testing, the Max XL’s performance rivaled the best air fryer on our list, giving it the title of the best value air fryer you can buy. Its digital controls with preset cooking programs made it a cinch to master and it worked well on a variety of fooda. Its basket capacity is also large enough for air frying two pounds of frozen crinkle fries to crispy and delectable perfection.

Cooking will never be the same.

You do have to manually preheat this oven before you select your setting, but the machine makes up for it with its overall performance, its helpful reminder beeps that cue you to shake or rearrange your air-fried food and its dishwasher-friendly components. It even comes with a handy recipe book filled with tips, tricks and dishes to make in your Cosori air fryer.

Of note, while the Prime Day deal is an excellent one, Walmart is also getting in on the action and is currently listing the Max XL for $83.99 as well.

