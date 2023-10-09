COSOL Insiders Added AU$1.0m Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in COSOL Limited's (ASX:COS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At COSOL

The insider, Bradley Skeggs, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$778k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.80 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of AU$0.85, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Bradley Skeggs's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.31m shares worth AU$1m. But insiders sold 1.04m shares worth AU$828k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by COSOL insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

COSOL Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that COSOL insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought AU$1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of COSOL

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. COSOL insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about AU$72m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At COSOL Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest COSOL insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing COSOL. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with COSOL and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

