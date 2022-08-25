Cosmos Health Launches First Sky Premium Life Nutritional Supplement Products on Amazon in the United States

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings d/b/a Cosmos Health, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that the Company's subsidiary, SkyPharm S.A., a pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor, officially launched its first Sky Premium Life ("SPL") products on Amazon in the United States. Cosmos targets having all 85 SKUs listed on Amazon by year end.

"We are excited to officially launch our SPL products on Amazon in the United States," stated Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health. "SPL products are currently being shipped and will arrive in the U.S. in early September. Importantly, we have executed on our strategy in the U.S. by launching our products on Amazon in the third quarter of 2022 as stated previously. We expect to have all 85 SKUs listed on Amazon by the end of this year. We are accelerating our global roll-out strategy as we launch our products worldwide. Earlier this year, we successfully introduced our products on Amazon in the U.K. and Singapore. Our key objective is to grow internationally, as we continue to leverage our robust global logistics and distribution capabilities, while expanding our customer base worldwide."

According to Business Market Insights, the US nutraceutical market is expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR and reach $138.0 billion by 2027. The rapid market expansion in the US is attributed to growth in health-conscious consumers. Moreover, Coherent Market Insights reports that more consumers are shifting focus from the treatment of diseases to daily preventive measures to reduce the onset of chronic and lifestyle-related disease.

About Cosmos Health, Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq: COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: COSM@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713477/Cosmos-Health-Launches-First-Sky-Premium-Life-Nutritional-Supplement-Products-on-Amazon-in-the-United-States

