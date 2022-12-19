Cosmos Health Inc. Announces Pricing of $32.5 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market

Cosmos Health Inc.
·4 min read
Cosmos Health Inc.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Cosmos Health Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,828,320 shares of the Company's common stock in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase up to 2,828,320 common shares in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant will be $11.50. The warrants will have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The offering includes participation from Grigorios Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health Inc., as well as existing shareholders of the Company.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $32.5 million before deducting fees and other estimated expenses. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about December 21, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-267550) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 15, 2022. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
E: shamsian@lythampartners.com
P: 646-829-9701

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732333/Cosmos-Health-Inc-Announces-Pricing-of-325-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering-and-Concurrent-Private-Placement-Priced-At-The-Market

