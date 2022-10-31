Cosmetic Surgery Market Valuation Worth USD 61.20 Billion by 2030 at 9.1% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis by Surgery Type (Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring (Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, Others), Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants (Breast Augmentation, buttock Implants, Chin & Cheek Implants) and others), Competitive Market Outlook, Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic Surgery Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Cosmetic Surgery Market Information By Surgery Type and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued USD 45.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 61.20 billion by 2030 at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Cosmetic Surgery Market Scope:

Cosmetic surgery can be described as a procedure that helps reshape and contour while enhancing the physical appearance of the patient. Cosmetic procedures cover a series of surgical as well as non-surgical techniques that are used for improving a person’s physical appearance. Cosmetic surgeries cover a variety of surgical procedures like eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), rhinoplasty (Nose reshaping), breast augmentation, facelift, liposuction, and more.

Furthermore, there are a few gender-specific surgeries, with female genital cosmetic surgeries including procedures, like labia majora augmentation, hymenoplasty, labiaplasty, G-spot amplification, and vaginoplasty. The male-based surgeries are breast reduction (gynecomastia surgery). Cosmetic surgeries are performed when the body reaches full adult size. Typically, in males, at the age of 16, cosmetic surgeries can be conducted while females can be between 14 and 15 years of age.

North America is the biggest and the most successful market for cosmetic surgery, thanks to the existence of modern healthcare infrastructure, a significant burden of various skin disorders, and the vast number of skilled and board-certified cosmetic surgeons in the region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 61.20 Billion

CAGR

9.1%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Surgery Type

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Development of advanced materials such as silicone implants

Increased per capita income and reduced costs of cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic Surgery Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the most eminent companies in the cosmetic surgery industry include

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

  • Cutera, Inc.

  • Syneron Medical Ltd.

  • Allergan Inc.

  • Genesis Biosystems Inc.

The market is extremely competitive and fragmented, with the players constantly taking up strategic initiatives, like regional expansions, product upgrades, mergers & acquisitions along with portfolio diversification. The market should turn even more competitive with several startups trying to seek opportunities in the sector and established, large-scale firms entering the industry to enhance their portfolio.

Cosmetic Surgery Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Manufacturers developing sophisticated aesthetic devices has resulted in enhanced demand for a variety of aesthetic treatments over the years. For instance, the emergence of technologically innovative products, like non-invasive body contouring systems that are based on fat-freezing technology, will present attractive opportunities. The Aesthetic Society (U.S.) suggests that the non-invasive body fat reduction procedure was one of the top five non-invasive procedures in 2020 in the U.S., with nearly 157,230 procedures conducted in the country.

The rise in fitness consciousness among people to look younger is fostering the demand for aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic procedures, like liposuction, Botox injections, and nose reshaping have gained massive consumer interest in India, South Korea, and many other emerging countries. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) says that India is one of the leading countries conducting non-surgical procedures at an international level. This indicates the tremendous growth prospects of aesthetic companies in the country.

The rapidly burgeoning geriatric population combined with the thriving fashion and entertainment sectors will further push the market demand. A lot of manufacturers are working on bolstering their reach in emerging countries owing to the rapid economic surge and the increase in funds.

Market Restraints

The incorrect or lack of reimbursement criteria, along with extremely strict regulations could limit the cosmetic surgery market expansion rate in the following years.

Furthermore, unlicensed clinics cropping up in various parts of the world and the use of substandard aesthetic devices can be major challenges impeding the worldwide market.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on the healthcare system was profound, giving way to numerous public health measures, as well as a reduction in medical access to people. The pandemic resulted in the shutdown of operational facilities worldwide.

The worldwide healthcare industry has been facing multiple challenges during the lockdown phase. Given the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, many medical facilities are encountering a lot of issues, which reduces the provision of essential services.

Having said that, remote working is now the norm, with a higher focus on Zoom calls to carry out various operations. People are now more attentive to their physical appearance, thereby augmenting the demand for cosmetic surgeries. Botox has become one of the most sought-after procedures worldwide. Preference for non-invasive procedures has shot up in the pandemic era, which will benefit the global market to a large extent.

Cosmetic Surgery Market Segment Overview

The surgery types covered in the extensive study by MRFR include cosmetic implants, eyelid and nose surgery, liposuction, face reconstruction, body contouring, and many more.

Breast lifts, tummy tucks, and others are divided into the body contouring section. Cosmetic implants are further segregated into buttock implants, chin and cheek implants as well as breast augmentation.

In 2021, the most extensively performed procedure in the world was invasive or cosmetic surgery. The segment's lead was cemented by the high safety levels, and the long-term benefits.

In the forthcoming period, nonsurgical procedures will be the fastest-developing segment in the market. The rise in medical tourism in nations like South Korea, India, Singapore, and Brazil, along with the increase in aesthetic awareness among people have resulted in the segment’s high position.

Cosmetic Surgery Market Regional Analysis

North America can anticipate taking the lead in the cosmetic surgery industry over the ensuing years, given the high per-capita income of people in the region and their increased interest in looking youthful. The North American market will stay strong all through the given period, as more and more people are adopting a healthy lifestyle, opting for treatments that will ensure accurate and effective results, regardless of the costs.

The Asia Pacific has been seeing a rapid surge in the number of medical tourism activities, especially in India, with an escalation in the adoption of cosmetic surgery. This will be a notable factor that will elevate the market position in the region.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industryby Market Research Future:

Cosmetic Implant Market Trends, Growth and Insights by type (dental implant, brest implant, facial implant, buttock implant) by material (polymers, metals, ceramics, biologicals) by end users (hospitals, dental clinics, academics) - Forecast to 2030

Body Contouring Market Research Report, By Devices (Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices & Invasive Devices) - Forecast Till 2030

Dermal Fillers Market: Information By Type (hyaluronic acid, Polymers & particles, Calcium hydroxylapatite, and Collagen) By Brand (Juvederm, Radiesse and Restylane), By Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, and Lip Treatments) - Forecast till 2030

