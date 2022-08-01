Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market
Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Type (Paraben Esters, Formaldehyde Donors, Phenol Derivatives, Alcohols, Inorganics, Quaternary Compounds, Organic Acids & Their Salts), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetic preservatives market is estimated to be USD 410 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 562 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027.

Increase in female working population will support the growth of cosmetic preservatives market

There is an increase in participation of women in workforces globally. According to Statista, India accounted for a total 36% share of the female population working in organized sectors in 2021. According to a report from the European Union Commission, the population of working women accounted for a 66.2% share in 2020. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the share of the population of working women in the US in 2020 was approximately 56.2%. The increase in the working population of women enables financial independence, allowing them to make their own decisions.

Globally, women are the major consumers of cosmetic products. Therefore, financial independence is expected to boost the consumption of cosmetics and skin care products, thereby increasing the consumption of cosmetic preservatives.

Stringent regulatory norms

Cosmetic products contain a range of ingredients. These ingredients cover cosmetic preservatives, cleansing agents, and unique fragrances. Regulatory bodies are continuously taking initiatives to prohibit or limit the use of ingredients that cause health issues. Stringent rules and regulations have been implemented by governments regarding the disclosure of product ingredients utilized in the manufacture of products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US provides the legal framework and guidelines for the usage and prohibition of particular preservatives. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) passed by the FDA regulates the usage of cosmetic preservatives in cosmetic products in the US. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regulates the usage of preservative products in India. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act (1940) and rules (1945) and the Bureau of Indian Standards implement the laws and regulations for the manufacture of cosmetic products and preservatives.

Increasing focus on male-specific cosmetics

It is a general belief that appearance and presentation matter. People are inclined to use products that make them look good. There is a significant demand for male-specific cosmetics ranging from moisturizers to anti-agers to mud masks. Numerous problems are faced by younger males in general related to oily skin, acne, hair fall, and wrinkles, among others. All these problems can be overcome with awareness about and the use of the proper cosmetics. Manufacturing companies, thus, have lucrative opportunities for the development of products specifically targeting the male segment.

Increasing awareness about the usage of cosmetic products among men offers major opportunities for cosmetic product manufacturers targeting individual issues faced by men. This opportunity widens the market share and helps penetrate the newer application segments of cosmetic products. This, in turn, increases the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market.

High prices of organic and natural cosmetic preservatives

The high costs of organic and natural cosmetic preservatives which are in demand from the market is a significant challenge. Organic preservatives are preferred over traditional preservatives such as parabens, formaldehyde donors, and others by manufacturers of personal care products. Organic or natural preservatives are preferred as they do not lead to skin problems. Costs of preservatives increased post the pandemic due to the shortages in the supply of high-quality products. Though there is high demand for natural and organic cosmetic preservatives, the high costs of preservatives pose a challenge for cosmetic manufacturers. The market for organic and natural cosmetic preservatives is expected to grow at a significant pace in the European and North American markets.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for cosmetic preservatives globally. Improved lifestyles, increasing cost of living, increasing population, and high economic growth of emerging economies such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, and India will led to the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market in the Asia Pacific. The increasing population and availability of affordable products will be primarily responsible for the high demand in the region. Increasing awareness among the population about the effects of the environment on skin and hair is another factor leading to high demand of the cosmetic preservatives during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Cosmetic Preservatives Market
4.2 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Type
4.3 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Application
4.4 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.2.1 By Type
5.2.2 By Application
5.2.3 By Region
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increase in Purchasing Power of Consumers
5.3.1.2 Increase in Female Working Population
5.3.1.3 Shelf-Life Enhancement
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Cost of Organic Products
5.3.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms
5.3.2.3 Possibilities of Skin Infections
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Increasing Demand in Asia-Pacific Region
5.3.3.2 Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Preservatives in Cosmetics
5.3.3.3 Increasing Focus on Male-Specific Cosmetics
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Paraben-Free Preservatives in Cosmetics
5.3.4.2 High Price of Organic and Natural Cosmetic Preservatives
5.4 Industry Trends
5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.5.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.5.2 Buying Criteria
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem: Cosmetic Preservatives Market
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.10.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Application
5.10.2 Trends in Average Selling Price
5.11 Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios
5.11.1 Optimistic Scenario
5.11.2 Pessimistic Scenario
5.11.3 Realistic Scenario
5.12 Key Markets for Import/Export
5.13 Impact of COVID-19 on Cosmetic Preservatives Market
5.14 Patent Analysis
5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.16 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.16.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.16.2 Regulations in Cosmetic Preservatives Market
5.17 Case Study Analysis
5.18 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

6 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Paraben Esters
6.2.1 Widely Used in High Water Content Cosmetic Products
6.2.2 Paraben Esters: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
6.3 Formaldehyde Donors
6.3.1 Increased Lifespan of Water-Based Cosmetic Products
6.3.2 Formaldehyde Donors: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
6.4 Phenol Derivatives
6.4.1 Effective Against Wide Range of Microbes
6.4.2 Phenol Derivatives: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
6.5 Alcohols
6.5.1 Used due to Their Antiseptic Properties
6.5.2 Alcohols: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
6.6 Inorganics
6.6.1 Effective in Protection from Uv Rays
6.6.2 Inorganics: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
6.7 Quaternary Compounds
6.7.1 Prevent Reproduction of Microorganisms in Cosmetic Products
6.7.2 Quaternary Compounds: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
6.8 Organic Acids & Their Salts
6.8.1 High Demand for Organic Cosmetic Products
6.8.2 Organic Acids & Their Salts: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
6.9 Other Types
6.9.1 Other Types: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

7 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens, & Scrubs
7.2.1 Largest Application Segment
7.2.2 Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens, & Scrubs: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
7.3 Shampoos & Conditioners
7.3.1 High Water Content in Products Drives Demand for Preservatives
7.3.2 Shampoos & Conditioners: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
7.4 Soaps, Shower Cleansers, & Shaving Gels
7.4.1 Increasing Awareness About Personal Grooming
7.4.2 Soaps, Shower Cleansers, & Shaving Gels: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
7.5 Face Powders & Powder Compacts
7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Preservatives
7.5.2 Face Powders & Powder Compacts: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
7.6 Mouthwashes & Toothpastes
7.6.1 Rising Awareness About Oral Hygiene
7.6.2 Mouthwashes & Toothpastes: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region
7.7 Other Applications
7.7.1 Other Applications: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

8 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Market Ranking
9.4 Market Evaluation Framework
9.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
9.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence
9.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
9.7.1 Stars
9.7.2 Pervasive Players
9.7.3 Participants
9.7.4 Emerging Leaders
9.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes
9.8 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix
9.8.1 Progressive Companies
9.8.2 Responsive Companies
9.8.3 Dynamic Companies
9.8.4 Starting Blocks

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Companies
10.1.1 Ashland Group Holdings Inc.
10.1.2 Basf Se
10.1.3 Akema S.R.L.
10.1.4 Symrise Ag
10.1.5 Clariant Ag
10.1.6 Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
10.1.7 Chemipol S.A.
10.1.8 Evonik Industries Ag
10.1.9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
10.1.10 Sharon Laboratories
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Brenntag Ag
10.2.2 Thor Group Ltd.
10.2.3 Dadia Chemical Industries
10.2.4 Gujarat Organics Limited
10.2.5 Isca UK Limited
10.2.6 Lanxess
10.2.7 Cisme Italy S.R.L
10.2.8 Kumar Organic Products Limited
10.2.9 Cobiosa
10.2.10 Sachem Inc
10.2.11 Ae Chemie Inc.
10.2.12 Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp.
10.2.13 Struchem Co Ltd.
10.2.14 Never Not Skincare
10.2.15 The Dow Chemical Company

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1cnps

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi