Cosmetic Pigments Market is Poised to Increase at a CAGR of 6.45% Through 2033, Widespread Use of Organic Pigments in the Cosmetics Industry is Anticipated to Fuel Market Expansion – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Despite the rise of innovative cosmetic pigments, manufacturers are focusing more and more on utilizing modern technologies that may limit future market growth. The facial makeup sector is expected to have the greatest market share for cosmetic pigments

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the cosmetic pigments market is anticipated to reach around US$ 24.24 Bn by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.45% from 2023 to 2033. The cosmetic pigments market size is anticipated to be US$ 12.98 Bn in 2023.

The demand for cosmetic pigments will significantly increase as a result of their widespread use. During the forecast period, the market for cosmetic pigments will continue to be driven by the increasing trend of men's grooming.

The growth of grooming salons and consumer spending on cosmetics will favor the market for cosmetic pigments. The antiperspirants and pigments used in cosmetics have a high glitter and matte finish.

The cosmetic pigments collection includes white pigments that look natural, metallic shades, and shiny pigments. The product is used to improve the visual appeal of formulations in a variety of cosmetic products, including lipsticks and eye makeup. The growing fashion and entertainment industries will boost demand for cosmetic pigments, which will benefit the cosmetic pigments market.

Most recently, regional industrial expansion has advanced across the Middle East and the African continent, particularly in the development of manufacturing facilities. Economic and political instability in Latin America is additional problems that prevent the corporate growth of the cosmetic pigments market.

The Market's Growth rate will be Driven by Rising Disposable Income and Changing Lifestyles.

The changing lifestyle and increasing level of disposable income will cushion the market's growth rate. As the GDP of emerging economies such as China and India rises, so does their standard of living. As a result of rising income levels and changing lifestyles brought about by urbanization, the demand for cosmetic pigments and personal care goods is skyrocketing.

Strict laws governing the usage of some pigments will slow the market's expansion.

The usage of some pigments is subject to stringent regulations, which will slow the cosmetic pigment market expansion. Manufacturers of cosmetic pigments are expected to follow tight guidelines for cosmetics products. Labeling, packaging, and the ingredients used to make products are all subject to various restrictions.

The Demand for Organic Cosmetics will Rise, Creating New Business Prospects

Several hazardous compounds are still used as cosmetic components. When multiple cosmetic goods are worn at the same time, these chemicals may have an adverse effect on human health and increase the chance of health difficulties.

As a result of increased public interest and market shifts in the cosmetics industry, cosmetic pigment manufacturers are looking for more natural and sustainable cosmetic emulsifiers. Organic pigments that are environmentally friendly and produced using sustainable methods are in high demand.

Asia Pacific Outlook

Due to the increasing adoption of organic pigments in cosmetics and personal care products there, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow during the forecast period. People want to purchase goods that will enhance their overall appearance as they become wealthier. They are buying more cosmetics, which accounts for the increasing demand for cosmetic pigments that has been shown as well as the rising sales of cosmetic pigments.

Key Takeaways

  • In the forecast period, the cosmetic pigments market segment with the biggest revenue share based on elemental composition is inorganic pigments.

  • By application, the facial cosmetics category has dominated the market for cosmetic pigments in the forecast period.

  • The greatest market share for cosmetic pigments in the forecast period, according to geography, is in Europe.

  • The region of Europe generated 35% of the revenue share for cosmetic pigments in the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Elemental Composition:

  • Inorganic Pigments

  • Organic Pigments

By Application:

  • Facial Makeup

  • Eye Makeup

  • Lip Products

  • Nail Products

  • Hair Color Products

  • Special effect & Special Purpose Products

  • Others

By Type:

  • Special Effect Pigments

  • Surface Treated Pigments

  • Nano Pigments

  • Natural Colorants

By Geography:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the cosmetic pigments market BASF SE (US), Sun Chemical (US), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Altana (Germany), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (Pune), ECKART (UK), Kobo Dynamic Website (US), Clariant (Switzerland), LANXESS (Germany), Venator Materials PLC (UK), GEOTECH (Netherlands, Elemental SRL (Romania), Kolortek Co., Ltd (China), Sandream Impact LLC (USA), VIBFAST PIGMENTS PVT. LTD. (India), ), Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd. (India), Yipin Pigments (US), NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.,LTD. (Tokyo), Ferro Corporation (US), Dayglo Color Corp (Ohio), Neelikon (Mumbai), Miyoshi Kasei, Inc. (Japan), among others.

Recent Development

  • To market satellite and optronic products with a scientific foundation to the global personal care market, leading chemical solutions provider BASF formed a strategic alliance with UK-based start-up siHealth Ltd in June 2019. The partnership should facilitate new technological developments in the personal care industry while accelerating BASF's products.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
    1.1. Global Market Outlook
    1.2. Demand-side Trends
    1.3. Supply-side Trends
    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
    2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
    3.1. Market Dynamics
        3.1.1. Drivers
        3.1.2. Restraints
        3.1.3. Opportunity
        3.1.4. Trends
    3.2. Scenario Forecast
        3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Horse Riding Equipment Market Size: Global horse riding equipment market to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2020 and 2030

Bamboo Products Market Share: The global bamboo products market is expected to total US$ 6.9 Bn in 2022.

Skin Care Devices Market Trend: The sales of skin care devices are expected to reflect a positive growth curve as these beauty devices have become increasingly accessible.

Air Purifier Market Analysis: The global air purifier market is anticipated at US$ 11.5 Billion in 2021. The sector is gaining pace as companies provide technologically improved air purifiers with various wireless technologies.

Post-Shave Care Market Forecast: The global post-shave care market is estimated at US$ 2,692.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5,340.8 Mn by 2032

