Cosmetic Packaging Market Size to Hit Around USD 74.8 Bn by 2030

·7 min read
The global cosmetic packaging market size is expected to hit around USD 74.8 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 37.76 billion in 2021 an anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global cosmetic packaging market size was accounted at USD 40.74 billion in 2022. Corrective bundling includes compartments, pockets, containers, and cylinders used to package restorative things. Restorative bundling is utilized to shield corrective things from defilement and actual damage. Moreover, it should be engaging and particular to inspire unconstrained buys from the purchaser. Individual consideration things, for example, skin creams and hair medicines are important for keeping up with neatness. Cosmetics works on an individual's look, upgrading confidence and certainty.

Moreover, beauty care products are generally utilized in the film business, as well as during wedding and special seasons. Accordingly, the steady requirement for beauty care products merchandise drives the development of the beauty care products bundling industry. Besides, the accessibility of a different scope of restorative bundling things in various limits, sizes, and shapes makes them ideal for pressing an assorted scope of beauty care products items in various structures, including powder, fluid, and cream.

Key Takeaways:

  • Asia Pacific cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2021

  • By application, skin care segment has contributed highest market share of 52% in 2021

  • In 2021, Asia Pacific has garnered highest market share 45%

  • MEA is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period

  • By material type, the plastic segment has reached 67% revenue share in 2021

  • The paper material type segment is expected to hit at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030

  • Make-up segment is expected to drive growth at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030

Regional Snapshots

Until something like 2030, the Pacific locale is anticipated to have the best development rate in the restorative bundling industry. The production of a gigantic working class in the two India and China is basically driving this development. These nations have populaces of more than one billion individuals. This has brought about a major pool of ladies and men in the two nations with solid buying power, generally significant dispensable earnings, and high per capita wages. Every one of the three are getting greater constantly. This is generally because of the fast monetary development that the two economies are encountering. Ladies in these nations long for everything made in the West. This is particularly obvious with regards to beauty care products and restorative bundling. They believe Western items to be more trustworthy and harmless to the ecosystem. Numerous women are ready to follow through on a greater expense for these things.

Producers are paying heed, and they are dispensing a critical piece of their promoting assets and endeavours to this district. As far as beauty care products bundling, many nations' working classes in like manner lean toward more modest, more practical parcels. It's pivotal to take note of that, while extra cash and spending power are expanding in these countries, they're still extensively beneath what Western ladies have.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 37.76 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 74.8 Billion

CAGR

7.89% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd, World Wide Packaging LLC, Amcor PLC, Sonoco, Huhtamaki Oyj, HCP Packaging, AptarGroup, Inc, DS Smith PLC, Berry Global Inc, Albea SA, TriMas Corporation

Market dynamics

Drivers

The way that organizations have put extensively in innovative work is the thing is really driving development in the corrective bundling industry. This has brought about unbelievable specialized advancements. Corrective bundling has developed safer and effective. In any case, restorative bundling has become progressively assorted regarding structure, size, shape, and variety. It has likewise gotten all the more practically creative. Since most of people who purchase beauty care products and individual consideration things are ladies, they put a high worth on this. Restorative bundling is a particular and concentrated kind of bundling too. It fills a need other than putting away cosmetics ranges and lipstick tubes. It keeps them from disintegration over the long run. It likewise shields them from natural contamination. At long last, being tastefully pleasing is planned.

Restraints

One explanation is restricting the development of the restorative bundling industry. It's the truth that a large portion of the bundling is as yet savage to creatures and hurtful to the climate. Makers are responding by putting considerably in R&D, which will prompt the improvement of new advancements that will permit future corrective bundling to be more secure and more amiable on the climate; it will likewise not be created utilizing lab creatures.

Opportunities

As far as the corrective bundling market, creating economies, for example, India and China are seeing unstable development. The essential purposes behind this are that the economies in these districts are extending fundamentally. This is supporting the development of immense working classes. These working class families' buying power and optional pay are rapidly expanding. In any case, another component is offering a few possibilities for the restorative bundling industry. It's the truth that a rising number of ladies in arising nations, especially in India and China, want to show up and feel like Western ladies. These women are turning out to be progressively covetous of Western items. Thus, they are ready to spend a premium for Western beauty care products and individual consideration merchandise.

Challenges

Keeping creation costs down while delivering quality merchandise that are imaginative and satisfactory as far as price tag and assortment for the end client will be a major issue for the corrective bundling business.

Recent developments

  • AptarGroup fabricated another deals office in Dubai. Due to this development, the business desires to arrive at clients in various Middle Eastern countries and it shall provide for the pharmaceutical industries

  • Albea SA sent off another processing plant in January 2020 to produce metal parts for its skincare and restorative bundling Huai'an (China). The plant's tasks are expected to start in 2020.

  • RAW elements based in the United States had partnered with Berry Global in the year 2021. This partnership aims at launching new products for packaging like the sugarcane packaging tubes for various cosmetics and hand sanitizers.

  • In order to provide environment friendly products for packaging Amcor has produced many reusable packages which are sustainable solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Flexible Plastics

  • Aerosol Cans

  • Containers

  • Tubes

  • Folding cartons

  • Blister & Strip Packs

  • Jars

  • Others

By Application

  • Oral Care

  • Skin Care

  • Hair care

  • Beauty Care Products

  • Nail Care

By Components

  • Paper-based

  • Glass Metal

  • Flexible Packaging

  • Rigid Plastic

By Capacity

  • < 50 ml

  • 50 ml – 100 ml

  • 100 ml – 150 ml

  • 150 ml – 200 ml

  • >200 ml

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

