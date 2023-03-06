Cosmetic Packaging Market Will Reach USD 57.1 Billion By 2032, at CAGR 4.6%: Market.Us

Market.Us
·13 min read
Market.Us
Market.Us

According to Market.us, the cosmetic packaging market size is projected to surpass around USD 57.1 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the Increasing Demand for Beauty Products and Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Packaging.

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic packaging market size accounted for USD 36.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period (2023-2032). The consumer goods packaging of cosmetic products can be described as cosmetic packaging. This covers skincare, haircare, as well as grooming products. In consumer packaging, Cosmetic packaging is essential for the preservation and storage of cosmetic products through processing, storage, and transport. Packaging also preserves product quality and extends its shelf life. It is used to display product information, such as ingredient lists, shelf lives, manufacturing dates, and expiry dates. It is important to increase brand recognition among customers. Attractive packaging can influence customers' perceptions of cosmetics.

Cosmetic Packaging Market Type
Cosmetic Packaging Market Type

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a cosmetic packaging market sample report at https://market.us/report/cosmetic-packaging-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

  • By type, the largest market share was held by the plastic segment in 2022.

  • By application, the skincare application segment dominated the market in 2022.

  • In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

  • North America was the second-largest market in 2022.

Market growth is expected to be driven by the variety of packaging styles, innovative designs, and growing demand for cosmetics because of the increasing youth population. The market is expected to grow due to the shifting grooming trends among both genders. For selling cosmetic products, manufacturers rely heavily on extensive advertising through various media. Innovative packaging design is key to attracting consumers and influencing the future growth of the packaging industry.

Factors affecting the growth of the cosmetic packaging industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the cosmetic packaging industry. Some of these factors include:

  • Increasing demand for top-of-the-line beauty care products: Both developed and developing countries are observing the make-up industry grow rapidly. Because of their desire to purchase the best beauty products and superior items, shoppers have seen an increase in their income. Beauty products companies are updating their product plans and bundling their products creatively to attract more clients. As a result, the market should increase significantly throughout the forecast period.

  • Competition in restorative bundling: Computerized change offers attractive opportunities for the market as more clients are aware of the offerings in the area via online entertainment and other channels. The competition in this particular area of restorative bundling is growing rapidly, creating a healthy environment for market development.

  • Increasing income and changing lifestyle: Changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income in emerging economies like Japan and China offer huge opportunities for the cosmetic industry to grow. The market for cosmetics will grow in the future due to rising demand.

  • Increasing e-commerce platforms: The demand for cosmetics has been boosted by e-commerce's growth and increased internet penetration in urban and rural areas. Online platforms have been used by many companies to sell their products. This has influenced the growth of the packaging sector.

  • Introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging: The introduction of eco-friendly packaging had a significant impact on the industry's overall growth. The industry's growth is also dependent on innovation in its product lines.

Top Trends in Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

Trends such as novel packaging designs and evolving packaging trends are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Also, a growing demand for cosmetics from a younger audience is expected to drive the market. The changing grooming habits and increasing demand for cosmetics will also drive the market in the future. To promote their cosmetics, manufacturers rely heavily upon extensive advertising in a variety of media. How innovatively packaged goods are perceived by consumers will have a significant impact on consumer spending and interest in the future.

The potential for cosmetics market expansion is hugely accepted by the rising popularity of developing countries such as China and Japan. The predicted rise in cosmetics demand will drive the industry's expansion. Established cosmetics brands need to be innovative with their packaging and goods to keep up with the competition. These are just a few of many key aspects that will propel the cosmetics packaging sector forward in the future.

The recent changes in the cosmetics industry can also be attributed to the growth of e-commerce as well as the widespread use of the internet in urban and rural areas. Online orders account for 97% of Glossier Inc.'s US revenue. As internet usage grows, businesses have also moved their sales operations online. To meet this growing demand, the market for cosmetic packaging has grown.

Many businesses are now targeting the middle class. Manufacturers have responded to this demand by creating more compact packaging. Innovative packaging techniques have greatly benefited the entire industry, especially those that are longer-lasting and more environmentally friendly. Market expansion is dependent on the willingness of companies to try and develop new products. The number of packaging options available for anti-aging creams is just one example of a product that has seen an increase in recent years.

To understand how our cosmetic packaging market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/cosmetic-packaging-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

Computerized change offers attractive opportunities for the market as more clients are aware of the offerings in the area via online entertainment and other channels. The competition in this particular area of restorative bundling is growing rapidly because of computerized changes. To expand their market reach and gain an advantage over established undertakings, restorative manufacturers are using extraordinary bundling options. This healthy competition is anticipated to support market development.

Variables such as changing people's lives and excellence in skincare area administrations are expected to drive the growth of worldwide businesses. A wider range of beauty products is used in the workplace than at home. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, which could spark interest in restorative bundling. Interest in restorative bundling is driven by a growing emphasis on prepping and financial situations in the developing business sector.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific's cosmetic packaging market will grow rapidly due to the rising popularity of cosmetics over the forecast period. About 42% of the market is accounted for it. Another factor that encourages market expansion is the presence of many suppliers within the region. In the future, there will be an increase in cosmetics imports from China and other Asian countries such as South Korea and Malaysia.

North America is the second largest market, followed by the United States. The United States is the largest manufacturer of cosmetics and packaging worldwide. It exports large quantities of cosmetics to almost every country in the globe. Producers in the region are working to create natural products and packaging that are more sustainable. European regions are also adopting eco-friendly packaging options.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Albea SA, RPC Group plc, Berry Global Inc., HCP Packaging, Graham Packaging Company, Amcor plc, Aptargroup, Cosmopak, Gerresheimers, LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Industries SA, Rexam, Silgan Holdings, Fusion Packaging, World Wide Packaging, Aremix Packaging, Bemis Company Inc., and Other Key Players

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute

Details

Market Value (2022)

USD 36.8 Billion

Market Size (2032)

USD 57.1Billion

CAGR (from 2023 to 2032)

4.6%

Asia Pacific Revenue Share

42%

Historic Period

2016 to 2022

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Due to changes in customer buying habits and their different age groups, the demand for cosmetics has risen. This trend is expected to boost the growth of cosmetic packaging. Consumers are also spending more on their appearance and overall health. This could lead to a greater demand for cosmetics that improve customer experiences. This could lead to more customized and specialized packaging, which could increase the market growth.

E-commerce has seen cosmetics gain popularity, both in rural and urban areas. Companies have begun to sell online as a result of increasing internet usage. This has resulted in a rise in cosmetic product demand and a boom within the packaging industry.

The middle-class segment is now being targeted by businesses. Companies are producing compact packaging, which is having a positive effect on the market for packaging. The market is also helped by innovation in product lines. Packaging materials have seen an increase due to the recent introduction of anti-aging products.

Market Restraints

Plastics are the most common packaging material used in this sector. Most of it ends in landfills. According to the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency), approximately 70% of plastic waste the cosmetics industry generates cannot be recycled. It ends up in landfills. Primary packaging is mostly made of single-use plastic paper. Multi-layered packaging can make them look more expensive and increase the number of plastics that are being thrown away. Microbeads are tiny plastic particles that are used to scrub off personal care products and cause damage to the marine environment. Microbeads have been banned in many countries. These countries include the United Kingdom and France, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, and Sweden. This demonstrates the increasing awareness of plastics in packaging formulations as well as the changing consumer preferences.

Market Opportunities

In response to the growing consumer demand for premium products, the cosmetic industry has increased the use of premium packaging. This trend is expected to lead to new opportunities for the cosmetics industry.

Digital transformation offers lucrative opportunities for the market. More consumers are becoming more aware of the products available through social media channels and online channels. As a result, the digital revolution is accelerating the competition in the custom-made cosmetic packaging market. Emerging cosmetic brands are also using innovative packaging options to increase their market presence and gain a competitive edge over established companies. Market growth will be aided by this competition.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Cosmetic Packaging Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=56898

Report Segmentation of the Cosmetic Packaging Market

Type Insight

The plastic segment held the largest market share in 2022. Plastics are light and affordable packaging options for cosmetic products that drive this market. Plastics can be used for a variety of purposes and are inexpensive, increasing the demand for this segment over the forecast period. Plastics are increasingly being used to pack cosmetics. This is driving the market.

Plastic packaging products made from extrusions, such as bags, wraps, films, pouches, and bags are widely used in both the industrial and consumer markets. The high degree of organized retail has led to a significant rise in plastic packaging usage. Plastic packaging is the best choice for beauty products as it is both the safest and cleanest. However, because of its nuclear and compound form, plastic is more vulnerable to cracking and breaking. It breaks down less frequently than glass. Therefore, manufacturers are moving towards eco-friendly packaging due to growing social consciousness. This could slow down category growth. Businesses continue to favor plastic packaging to appeal to the middle class.

Application Insight

Skincare held the largest market share in 2022 due to the huge demand for personal care and grooming products worldwide. This change in lifestyles and purchasing habits has increased interest in personal care products and grooming products, particularly among young people. This has created a new market in the skin care sector. Commercially-made products can be used to moisturize, clean, or protect your skin. These products are popular among women, though men are also becoming more aware of skincare due to some changes in lifestyles. Manufacturers are keen to focus on anti-aging products, as there is a rising demand for anti-aging skincare products that promote younger skin. Some of the most well-known names in skincare are coming up with innovative ways to offset the high cost of creating products that reduce or treat the effects of aging.

Make-up is expected to be the fastest-growing sector. In the past few years, the market has seen a significant increase in female involvement. People are becoming more aware of hair care and how it affects hair health. While the nail care segment is most popular among women, it is also becoming more popular with men due to changing lifestyles.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/cosmetic-packaging-market/request-sample/

Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Plastic

  • Glass

  • Metal

  • Paper

  • Others

By Application

  • Hair Care

  • Nail Care

  • Skin Care

  • Make-Up

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • The US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Western Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Portugal

    • Ireland

    • Austria

    • Switzerland

    • Benelux

    • Nordic

    • Rest of Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • The Czech Republic

    • Greece

    • Rest of Eastern Europe

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • India

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • Indonesia

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • Thailand

    • Vietnam

    • Rest of APAC

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Colombia

    • Chile

    • Argentina

    • Costa Rica

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Algeria

    • Egypt

    • Israel

    • Kuwait

    • Nigeria

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Turkey

    • United Arab Emirates

    • Rest of MEA

Key Market Players:

  • Albea SA

  • RPC Group plc

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • Graham Packaging Company

  • Amcor plc

  • AptarGroup, Inc.

  • Cosmopak Corporation

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd.

  • Quadpack Industries SA

  • Rexam plc

  • Silgan Holdings

  • World Wide Packaging, LLC

  • Arexim Packaging Group

  • Bemis Company Inc.

  • Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Cosmetic Packaging Market

  • In June 2021, Berry Global, a supplier of packaging game plans, teamed up with RAW Elements USA in order to offer sugarcane tubes that can be used as sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and salves.

  • In January 2021, Albea announced that a new Huai'an manufacturing facility had been opened. Local government officials attended the ceremony, as well as Albea leaders. Huai'an will become the new manufacturing location for metal parts used to make cosmetic and skincare packaging.

Browse More Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Our Blog: 

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us


Latest Stories

  • Russia will keep selling cheap oil at bumped-up levels to India - this is why they're both in it for the long haul, a top analyst explains

    "The interaction between these two countries will be much longer than the naysayers might assume, because there's a mutual interest in having it longer," Kpler analyst Viktor Katona told Insider.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • More than 600 Nordstrom Vancouver employees 'shocked' to be losing jobs

    Nordstrom's decision to close its Canadian stores will result in 643 job losses at its two B.C. locations, one in downtown Vancouver and the other in Langley. The upscale U.S.-based retailer made the announcement on Thursday. In court filings, it says it has lost money every single year since it opened in Canada in 2014. "The whole store is shocked," Nordstrom employee Roy Jiang told CBC shortly after the news broke. "Even our manager is crying." Jiang works at the downtown Vancouver store, loca

  • If Joe Biden can open massive new oil fields, then so can Britain

    It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Peruvian communities to resume blockade of crucial "mining corridor"

    Andean communities in Peru will resume a blockade of a crucial highway used by major copper producers next week, two local leaders said on Saturday, following a truce that had allowed mining companies to restart production. Peru, the world's second largest copper producer, has been facing protests since the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, including blockades of roads through which the mining companies obtain supplies for their operations. The communities surrounding mining operations in the interior of Peru have been in conflict with the companies for years, demanding greater share of the profits from resource exploitation.

  • UPDATE 1-China's Xi urges private firms to 'be rich and loving'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday private companies should be "rich and loving" by shouldering a responsibility along with state-own firms to achieve prosperity for all. Private Chinese and foreign firms have been waiting for Beijing to flesh out details on how it intends to pursue "common prosperity", Xi's signature initiative to narrow China's wealth gap, and how it expects private firms to contribute. Speaking in a closed-door meeting with government advisers representing the business sector during the annual session of parliament, Xi urged private firms and entrepreneurs to be "patriotic" and participate actively in charity undertakings, state radio reported on Monday.

  • I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.

    Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.

  • Here's how much the typical worker makes at 19 retail companies, from Amazon to Walmart

    Public companies must disclose their workers' median annual pay, so Insider rounded up the numbers from major retail brands.

  • UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs arm among bidders in possible $10 bln Subway sale, Sky News says

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm is among the suitors for the U.S. based sandwich chain Subway, which has been put up for sale with an estimated $10 billion price tag, Sky News reported on Saturday. Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital are also among the other suitors, the report added. Goldman Sachs and TPG declined to comment.

  • Why a pilot shortage is about to make your holidays more expensive

    With fuel costs, environmental taxes and inflation on the march, and the economic impact of the pandemic still being felt, airfares are already spiralling. In January, The Telegraph reported that average ticket prices had soared by 44.1 per cent – the sharpest rise since records began. But another, less reported problem is threatening to make holidays even more expensive in the coming years.

  • These Are The 6 Cheapest Grocery Stores In America—And You Won't Believe Who Made The List

    Hint: Whole Foods is nowhere to be found.

  • 8 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Sitting at a Desk All Day

    Who doesn't want a job where you can make close to or more than six figures? The problem with a lot of those jobs is that you're often stuck at a desk all day in front of a computer, which can be...

  • Amazon to close 8 Go convenience stores in latest cost-cutting moves

    Despite the store closures, Amazon said the company is committed to the Go format and will continue to open locations.

  • Car industry expects almost 500,000 EV sales this year as demand spikes

    Almost 500,000 new hybrid and electric cars will be seen on UK roads this year, according to new industry projections, following a spurt in production and sales. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said pure electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for almost a quarter of the market last month as sales rose by 18.2% during February. The SMMT had previously reported a 5.6% increase in car production for the UK market in January.

  • South African leader grapples with ever-worsening power cuts

    South Africa's ever-worsening power crisis — in which homes and businesses go without electricity for up to 10 hours per day — is strangling Africa's most developed economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes that by creating a new Cabinet post, electricity minister, his government will be able to curb the rampant corruption and mismanagement that have put the country in the dark. Ramaphosa is to name the new minister in a reshuffle later Monday.

  • 20 Ways To Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind

    Envision that perfect, comfortable retirement: You're on the beach, soaking up the sun and sipping on a cocktail. Or maybe you're at home indulging in hobbies, taking long morning walks and spending...

  • The EEOC said an airline fired a woman for being pregnant. Here’s what the airline did

    Aruba Airlines will pay $75,000 as part of a consent decree after an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit in Miami federal court alleged the airline fired a financial analyst for getting pregnant.

  • UPDATE 3-China leans on coal amid energy security push

    China's state planner underlined a greater role for coal in its power supply on Sunday, saying the fossil fuel would be used to improve the reliability and security of its energy system. Soaring global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic supply disruption have prompted Beijing to step up its focus on energy security in recent years. The world's second-biggest economy relied on coal to generate 56.2% of its electricity last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, but has significantly boosted its use of natural gas and renewable energy in recent years to lower carbon emissions.

  • After playing wage catch-up, U.S. firms may have found their footing

    At the worst of the pandemic labor crunch, convenience store chain Sprint Mart struggled to staff its shops across the southern U.S. as available workers drifted to the higher wages Amazon.com Inc offered at its fulfillment centers or opted for flexible gig economy jobs. It took two years, sequential wage hikes totaling 20%-30%, and new pick-your-own-schedule software, but Sprint Mart human resources chief Chris McKinney said the Mississippi-based firm has rounded the corner, with headcount stable at around 1,400 and enough applications in the pipeline to account for turnover. "We are getting the applications, and we are in a mode right now that we aren't chasing a never-ending increase in hourly wages."