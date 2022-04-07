Cosmetic Lasers Market | Rise in Medical Tourism and Low Cost of Aesthetic Procedures Drive the Growth - MDC Research Study Reveals

Market Data Centre
·6 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Cosmetic lasers market is estimated to be over US$ 9.67 Bn by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic laser devices are used for cosmetic or aesthetic treatment to improve the physical appearance of an individual. These treatment procedures work on the mechanism of selective photothermolysis, where light source emitting a definite wavelength is used to produce a thermal effect. The thermal effect leads to lysis of the cells, thereby causing the destruction of unwanted cells. This form of treatment is minimally invasive and bears several advantages over its conventional counterparts.

Cosmetic Lasers Market by Regions

The global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of cosmetic lasers, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period owing to factors such increasing adoption of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures to improve overall physical appearance, availability of wide range of treatment options, and technological advancements among others. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Korea, Japan and India. Factors such as rise in medical tourism, low cost of aesthetic procedures and highly advanced hospital infrastructure are likely to attract patients from different parts of the world.



  1. COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

    1. Cutera, Inc

    2. Cynosure (Hologic Inc.)

    3. Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)

    4. SharpLight Technologies Inc

    5. Aerolase Corp.

    6. Syneron Medical Ltd.

    7. Sciton, Inc.

    8. Solta Medical, Inc.

    9. Lumenis Ltd

    10. El.En. S.P.A


Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Cosmetic Lasers Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Cosmetic Lasers Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Cosmetic Lasers Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Cosmetic Lasers Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Cosmetic Lasers Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Current and Future Trends Analysiss

Keeping up with the latest trends is a great way to bring in more customers. When it comes to trends, stakeholders see what's on the surface., Researchers at MDC continually monitor a given market to identify and track emerging trends. These reports are updated regularly so that stakeholders can take advantage of the latest trends and generate revenues.

Indeep Understanding of Industry

Industry analysis provides a company with an understanding of its position relative to other companies in the industry. This can help them identify opportunities and potential threats, so they can prepare for the present and future. MDC Research helps organizations to figure out what's happening in a given industry, including demand and supply statistics, degree of competition, state of competition with other emerging industries, future prospects considering technological changes, and external factors on the industry.

Focused Region/Country Assessment

Demographic analysis is a crucial component of any study on market growth. The MDC Research team assesses every region and country and examines the key points that have a large impact on the growth of a market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Present and Future Market

MDC Research closely monitors the global outbreak of a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and it's impact on the total value chain. To provide optimum service to our stakeholders, MDC has assembled a team to evaluate developments, restructure information as needed, and ensure that the information is timely and pertinent.

Analyzing Government Policies / Initiatives / Regulations

Many sectors of the business world have long criticized government regulation as irrational hindrances to profits, economic efficiency, and job creation. The MDC research analysis of government policies, initiatives, and regulations helps stakeholders meet regulatory compliance and benefit from government initiatives in the respective industry.

Competitive Benchmarking

Today's competitive benchmarking is an opportunity to analyze how a company's competitors are performing and to consider their strengths and weaknesses in relation to your own company's performance. MDC research professionals help our stakeholders to keep track of competitors, identify improvement areas, increase profits, design better go-to-market strategies.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Cosmetic Lasers Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Cosmetic Lasers Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Cosmetic Lasers Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Cosmetic Lasers Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Cosmetic Lasers Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Cosmetic Lasers Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Cosmetic Lasers Market?

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients' ideas.

