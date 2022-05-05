Cosmetic Jars Market Will Grow at 4.9% Through 2032 Amid Surging Demand for Sustainable and Durable Packaging Solutions

Key Players Profiled in Cosmetic Jars Market are Berry Global Inc., Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Co, Ltd., HCP Packaging, Gerresheimer AG

NEWARK, Del, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic jars market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 Bn in 2022. As per FMI, sales are forecast to grow at a 4.9% CAGR, with the market size topping US$ 6.7 Bn by 2032. Cosmetic jars are rigid packaging solutions made up of different materials that are cost-effective, easily available and durable.

These jars are being used for the packaging of various skin care, hair care and make up products. Manufacturers are offering cosmetic jars in different capacities based on the requirements of end-use segments, such as small (5ml-50ml), medium (51ml-100ml), large (101ml-500ml) and others (>500ml).

Surging usage of various cosmetic products is bolstering the demand for cosmetic packaging. The transparency provided by glass and plastic cosmetic jars, which allows product visibility, is gaining popularity.

Ongoing expansion of the cosmetics and personal care sectors across the globe is augmenting sales of cosmetic jars. Rising awareness regarding sustainable packaging solutions for personal care products among consumers is compelling manufacturers to launch recyclable and sustainable solutions such as glass and paper cosmetic jars.

Packaging is viewed as a tangible experience for the buyer with respect to the brand. Premium packaging is considered the best for luxury cosmetic brands as it conveys a message of sophistication and value.

The usage of premium packaging increases consumer satisfaction and results in the possibility of repurchasing and recommending the brand to other consumers. Moreover, the concept of premium packaging across cosmetic packaging is gaining traction across the developing parts of the world. Major players engaged in the production of luxury packaging products, including cosmetic jars, are focusing on expanding their production capacities.

“The adoption of environmentally friendly, cost-effective and rigid packaging solutions in the cosmetic industry will augment the sales of cosmetic jars. Also, customization and product visibility feature offered by the cosmetic jars will continue pushing sales in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· Based on material, sales in the plastic segment will grow by 1.6x during the forecast period.

· By end use, demand in the skin care segment is anticipated to increase at a 5.1% CAGR through 2032.

· In terms of capacity, the large (101ml-150ml) segment will offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.2 Bn over the assessment period.

· The U.S. will account for a lion’s share of the North America cosmetic jars market, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 387 Mn over the forecast period.

· Germany will emerge as a lucrative market, with total sales reaching a valuation of US$ 418 Mn by 2032.

· Europe and North America are estimated to hold around 54% of the total market share by the end of 2032.

Cosmetic Jars Market Landscape

  • Berry Global Inc.,

  • Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Co, Ltd.,

  • HCP Packaging,

  • Gerresheimer AG,

  • Yonwoo Co. Ltd, and

  • Stoelzle Glass Group

are the key players operating in the cosmetic jars market. Furthermore, Pumtech Korea Co. Ltd, Lumson S.p.A, Frapak Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd and other manufacturers are also noticeable players in the cosmetic jars market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 10-15% in the global cosmetic jars market

Cosmetic Jars Market by Category

By Material:

  • Plastic

  • Metal

  • Glass

  • Others

By Capacity:

  • Small (5ml-50ml)

  • Medium (51ml-100ml)

  • Large (101ml-500ml)

  • Others (>500ml)

By End Use:

  • Skin Care

  • Hair Care

  • Make Up

  • Others

