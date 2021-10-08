Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Size ($2,215.96Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 5.4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Size and Growth impelled by rising preference for natural ingredients in cosmetic products and increasing number of bioactive ingredients being launched; amino acids segment to hold largest share of the market in 2021.

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Ingredient Type, Sources, and Geography,” the Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Size is projected to reach 2,215.96 million by 2028 from US$ 1,529.91 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FMC CORPORATION, Cargill, Incorporated, Sensient Technologies Corporation, DSM, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Roquette Frères, ADM, and Vytrus Biotech are among the leading companies operating in the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market. The major players focus on expanding their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023327/



In March 2021, Royal DSM launched three different forms of hyaluronic acid. With the new HYA-ACT range, the company strengthens its hyaluronic acid portfolio to meet the evolving demands for less-invasive, reliable, and effective beauty care solutions.

In January 2020, BASF’s Care Creations presented several of its latest active ingredients for personal care products that moisturize and soothe the skin at Cosmet’Agora trade show, Paris. The company also presented its range of active ingredients for makeup formulations at the show.

In 2020, North America dominated the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market, and the US was the largest shareholder in the regional market. The market growth in North America is ascribed to the presence of major market players in the region. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market during 2021–2028.

Story continues

Growing awareness about environment-friendly products, coupled with increasing demand for cosmetic products, is a key factor supporting the progress of the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market. Rising concerns about the side effects of chemical constituents used in cosmetics are compelling manufacturers to substitute these substances with natural materials. Similarly, many brands are focused on reducing their environmental footprints by using renewable raw materials and more sustainable packaging, along with adopting greener processes.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023327/



The European Union (EU) has more stringent laws for cosmetics than many other developed countries in the world. The EU Cosmetics Directive (76/768/EEC), revised in 2013, has banned the use of 1,328 chemicals in cosmetics, as they are suspected to cause cancer, genetic mutations, reproductive harm, or birth defects. This has led to shift in the focus of cosmetic manufactures toward natural ingredients. This is also followed by the enforcement of strict laws that require manufacturers to prove product safety, which compels the cosmetic manufacturers to abide by the regulatory framework and use more natural ingredients in their formulations. Thus, the preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics is bolstering the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market.

Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market: Segmental Overview

The cosmetic bioactive ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of ingredient type and source. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented into probiotics and prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, carotenoids and antioxidants, plant extracts, minerals, amino acids, proteins and peptides, and others. The amino acids segment is likely to hold largest share of the market in 2021. However, the plant extracts segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on source, the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market is segmented into plant, animal, and microbial. The plant segment is likely to hold largest share of the market in 2021. However, the microbial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Order a Copy of Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00023327/

The COVID-19 pandemic have driven consumers’ preference toward “holistic, resilient, and more conscious consumption” of dressings, food, and cosmetics. The effects of the COVID-19 outbreak will change significantly and permanently; the demand for color cosmetics is expected to slow down, and skincare is expected to increase. Personal care companies are grabbing new opportunities to offer additional benefits that should be considered. Social isolation and distancing have allowed consumers to spend more time on their self-grooming and self-care. Thus, the need for cosmetic products with bioactive ingredients that are free of harmful effects of synthetic or chemical raw materials is increasing significantly, which is boosting the cosmetic bioactive ingredients market growth through rejuvenated research and development activities. Several studies have also highlighted the antiviral properties of bioactive ingredients against COVID-19.













Browse Related Reports:

Bioactive Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Ingredient (Probiotic, Prebiotics, Protein and Amino Acid, Lipids, Vitamin and Minerals, Fibers, Carotenoids, Others); By Application (Functional Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, Animal Feed, Others) and Geography

Bioactive Protein Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Animal Source, Plant Source); Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, Others) and Geography

Skin Tightening Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening); Portability (Portable, Standalone); Treatment Type (Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive); Application (Wrinkle Reduction, Face Lifting, Body Lifting, Anti-Aging, Others); End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Beauty Salons and Cosmetic Centers, Home Care), and Geography

Skin Resurfacing Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Ablative, Non-Ablative); Device (Laser Skin Resurfacing Machine, Co2 Skin Laser Scanner Machine); End-User (Hospitals, Cosmetic Surgery Center, Multi-Specialty Centers) and Geography

Liposuction Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Negative-Pressure Liposuction Equipment, Ultrasonic Liposuction Equipment, and Power Assisted Liposuction Equipment), End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Cosmetic Centers) and Geography

Surgical Sealants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Natural Sealants, Synthetic Sealants); Indication (Tissue Sealing and Hemostasis, Tissue Engineering); Application (Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Other Surgeries) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/cosmetic-bioactive-ingredients-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html





