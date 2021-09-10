Cosigo Resources Ltd. Appoints CFO

NEX: CSG:H

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Cosigo Resources Ltd. announces the appointment of Greg Jackson CPA, CMA as CFO. Greg has close to 20 years of financial and accounting experience principally in the mining industry including 8 years in the finance function at Sherritt International Corp., a world leader in nickel and cobalt mining and refining with a yearly revenue of $479 million. His roles at Sherritt included strategic planning, accounting, and financial reporting.

In addition, Greg worked at a privately owned silica mining company where he was responsible for financial management, information technology and human resources. He is a transformational leader and brings a wealth of experience in financial management, enterprise risk management, reporting and strategic planning.

