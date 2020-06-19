'The Cosby Show' star Raven-Symone secretly marries girlfriend

Raven-Symone attends Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles in 2020 (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

Raven-Symone has told of her joy after marrying her girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday.

The Cosby Show star, 34, surprised fans by revealing she had tied the knot with Pearman-Maday in an intimate garden ceremony.

Sharing pictures from their nuptials online, the actress wrote: “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home.”

“I love you Mrs Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a******!!! I’s married NOW,” added the star, whose full name is Raven-Symone Christina Pearman.

In another post, she said the couple had been moved by the response to their wedding.

“The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!!” she wrote.

The star teased her big news prior to her reveal, sharing a picture of some champagne and telling her Instagram followers: “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

Raven-Symone was just four when she was cast as Olivia in The Cosby Show, which starred Bill Cosby and focused on a well to do African-American family living in Brooklyn, New York.

The programme ran from 1984 to 1992, airing a total of eight seasons. It was a big hit and was frequently the highest rated show on US TV.

Raven-Symone went on to star in other television series such as Hangin’ With Mr Cooper and Disney shows such as That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home.

Raven-Symon as Olivia Kendall, Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable (Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

She also has a music career, releasing her debut studio album Here’s To New Dreams in 1993 and following it up with three others.

My sexual orientation is mine, and the person I'm datings to know. I'm not one for a public display of my life. — Raven-Symonè (@ravensymone) May 18, 2012

She addressed her sexuality in a post on Twitter in 2012, writing: “My sexual orientation is mine, and the person I'm datings to know. I'm not one for a public display of my life.”