Cosby Show 's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's Uncoupled

Like father, like son.

The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey.

"I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless."

Geoffrey, who starred in The Cosby Show as Elvin Tibideaux and has since been acting onstage and teaching Shakespeare, said he and Jordyn have "worked together a lot" on the craft, in addition to discussing the business itself.

"I've observed it over the years," he said of his son's star power. "I've been observing it for the last five or six years."

Uncoupled, the latest show from Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, is Jordyn's first role. He was previously a guard for the University of Massachusetts Lowell's basketball team, and he's also an artist and model.

Jordyn reveled in his good luck and the show's great casting that allowed him to work with stars like Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, telling Page Six: "Especially for a first project, it doesn't get any better than this."

He also celebrated the occasion on Instagram. "Beyond blessed (cliche I know) to have made my appearance with some of the best in the business, great experience, always thankful," he wrote.

Neil Patrick Harris stars in Uncoupled as Michael, a newly single gay man fresh off a 17-year relationship who has to learn how to date again in a completely new era, all while grieving his unexpected breakup.

At the premiere, Harris told PEOPLE what he loves about the series. "I applaud Netflix for being able to tell a breakup story that is an overt same-sex relationship of 17 years," he said.

"It doesn't feel shady," Harris added. "It feels authentic, and it allows people, regardless of their own circumstance, to relate to this notion of getting broken up with."

Season 1 of Uncoupled is now streaming on Netflix.