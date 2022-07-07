COS Launches Collaboration With Artist Lea Colombo

COS has unveiled its collaboration with photographer and artist Lea Colombo for a serotonin-filled collection of sunset-hued garments and accessories. Featuring three exclusive prints, the brand’s latest capsule includes swimwear crafted with sustainable fabric Econyl ® — a 100% regenerated nylon fiber that can be recycled time and again, extending its longevity.

Colombo captures the campaign herself, creating highly saturated images of bright yellow airy dresses and woven tangerine handbags. Elsewhere, sunset-inspired prints adorn button-down dresses, while another abstract design covers a triangle bikini top and pleated skirt. More heat wave-esque prints transform otherwise basic T-shirts and beach-ready scarves that can be worn as sarongs or tops. An immersive Lea Colombo exhibition joins the release of the collection at COS’ hybrid store, Coal Drops Yard, in London.

"The brightness of the collection and contrasting color palette — it’s an exchange of energy. When you wear it, you’re going to stand out, and there’s power in that," Colombo said of her latest project.

Ranging from $39 to $285 USD, COS x Lea Colombo launches on July 6 and is available on ombo. Take a look at the collection in the gallery above.