Cory Wharton Tells Daughter Ryder It's Okay to Call Mom Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Zach 'Dad'

The four co-parents worked together on how to best handle a new situation arising with Ryder in the show's season finale

MTV Cory Wharton talking with daughter Ryder

Cheyenne Floyd Davis has found a groove with co-parenting.

Early in the season finale episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne, 30, chats with husband Zach Davis, 32, about how their son, 2½-year-old Ace, will sometimes call him by his first name, imitating big sister Ryder, whom Cheyenne shares with Cory Wharton.

"I know he means nothing by it, but it feels disrespectful in a way, even though it's not," Zach laughs about the situation.

Noting that "Ryder corrected him," both Cheyenne and Zach agree that Ryder also "slips up" sometimes, and "gets really shy about it."

Later, Cheyenne talks to her own dad about the situation, noting that Ryder offered to call Zach dad so that she wouldn't confuse Ace, to which he suggests they discuss how to handle it with Cory, 32, and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, 29, who share daughters Maya Grace, 16 months, and Mila Mae, 3.

Later, the four co-parents get together and chat while their kids play and Cheyenne explains what's been going on to Cory and Taylor.

"I told her, 'You can call Zach dad if you felt like you wanted to, but not because you felt like you had to do that,'" Cheyenne said, to which Taylor agreed.

"It just got us talking about the family dynamic, the names, how Ryder addresses everybody. In the beginning of this, we really did want Ryder to understand as a baby like I'm mom, you're dad, we're her parents, but she has bonus parents. I feel like sometimes the question comes up."

Britney Moore Photography Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge and their children with Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis and their children

Noting that it seems "awkward for her," Cheyenne says, "We wanted to make sure that we're all on the same page."

"I want what's best for my kid and what's easiest for her. If she feels comfortable calling you dad, then be my guest," Cory says.

"At the end of the day, Ryder knows who her biological father is, me. I don't need her to prove that by not calling you dad, or calling you Zach over and over," he said. "If she feels comfortable calling you dad, I'm okay with that. The last thing I want is for her to be stressed out."

Cheyenne notes, "I do think because Ryder is getting older and figuring out more about her family dynamic that these conversations are going to come up. I just want to make sure that we're all comfortable to have them with each other."

Instagram/corywharton_ig; Instagram/cheynotshy Cheyenne and Zach at Ryder's graduation (L), Cory and Taylor at Ryder's graduation (R)

Cory decides to have a conversation with Ryder about the subject later in the episode. After playing dolls and putting on a dance performance, the two settled in to chat.

"I talked to Mommy and Zach and she said that one day, you called Zach dad and you felt bad about it," Cory says.

"On accident, I said Zach dad," says Ryder.

"I'm letting you know that's okay, if you end up calling him dad. My feelings won't be hurt," he says. "I'm serious, I don't want you to think you messed up. It's okay, you're a kid. You can call Zach whatever you feel like calling him, he told me to tell you that. They're just names, you get it."

"This is a side of co-parenting that isn't talked about. This is the side that's a little uncomfortable," Cheyenne acknowledges in her confessional as scenes from the blended family's photoshoot together played out.

"I wasn't sure how we were going to handle this but I'm extremely happy that Cory is the person I co-parent with. I never could have foreseen this, but now that it is my reality, I think it's the best version of my reality."

