Cory Wharton Speaks Out After MTV Cuts Ties with Taylor Selfridge and Pulls Teen Mom Special

Cory Wharton is speaking out after MTV cut ties with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

Although the network has ended its working relationship with the reality star after she faced backlash for past racially insensitive tweets, Wharton, 29, said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday that he has "not parted ways with MTV" and has "no ill-will against" them.

"One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is 'control what you can control.' What I can’t control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made," Wharton began.

"To those of you that were ready to watch the special, I want to say thank you for your support," Wharton continued about his and Selfridge's birthing special, Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special, which was pulled off the air. "I have such an amazing community that supports me, my family and my daughters."

He said, "I have not parted ways with MTV. That needs to be understood. I’ve learned that burning bridges is never the solution. Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision. As all of you know, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel like the narrative that you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be from me. This is why I am putting all of my time, energy and effort into my YouTube channel - The Wharton Family. That’s where you’ll get an inside look at my family as we build our life together."

Although the baby special didn't air on MTV, Wharton shared that he and Selfridge will post the footage on YouTube.

"Control what you can control. That’s what I’m doing. I hope you guys see my growth through this response, and I’m excited to say all hope isn’t lost, on next week Wednesday (6/17) we will be upload the birthing video :) It won’t be the special but it will introduce you guys to MILA :) Here’s the link:

https://m.youtube.com/c/TheWhartonFamilyChannel," he continued, and concluded, "Thanks and love to you all. Cory, Taylor, Ryder and Mila."

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the network confirmed on Tuesday that Selfridge's special with Wharton had been pulled as a result of “her past racist statements on social media.”

"MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE exclusively. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Selfridge, 26, addressed her departure in an Instagram post, saying she would like to "move on and continue to be the best version of myself."

"As you guys know already our special didn't air tonight. I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter," she wrote. "I don't believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect."

Taylor Selfridge/Instagram Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge

She continued: "Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."

An episode of Catfish aired in place of the special.

Selfridge came under fire earlier this week after racially insensitive tweets from 2012 resurfaced online.

During season 8 of Teen Mom OG, Selfridge apologized for her past comments while having a conversation with Wharton's ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

"At the time, because I was younger, I wasn't thinking it was anything negative. I thought 'Oh, this is funny' or something like that, but it's not," she said. "This happened a long time ago."

"That's my biggest mistake," she added. "I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places."

Wharton and Selfridge welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Mae, on April 22. Wharton is also father to 3-year-old daughter Ryder, with Floyd.

Along with Teen Mom OG, Selfridge appeared on MTV's Are You The One and Ex on the Beach.