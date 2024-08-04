Cory Sandhagen touts Umar Nurmagomedov as future champ after UFC on ABC 7 loss: 'He's real good'

.

[autotag]Cory Sandhagen[/autotag] got first-hand proof that [autotag]Umar Nurmagomedov[/autotag] is the real deal in Saturday's UFC on ABC 7 main event.

Sandhagen (17-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) was pure class in defeat after suffering a unanimous decision loss to the unbeaten Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the clash of bantamweight contenders at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. He made no excuses and gave his opponent his flowers as a likely future champion.

"He's real good," Sandhagen told Daniel Cormier during his in-cage interview. "He beat me. There's nothing more I can say about it. Congrats to him, man. He's a very, very good fighter. I'll see him again. He's going to fight for the belt next, and he'll probably win."

UFC CEO Dana White told Kevin Iole post-fight that Nurmagomedov is now poised to challenge the winner of the Noche UFC headliner between reigning 135-pound champ Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas.

As for Sandhagen, he said he is determined to go back to the drawing board, improve on his flaws and resume his pursuit of a championship (via Instagram):

Tough sport. Umar is really world class - it was an honor to fight one of the world’s best. Congrats to him. . Gonna keep getting better, like I always do. Thanks for the support. I love you guys. . PEACE

