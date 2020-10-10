Cory Doctorow: ‘Technologists have failed to listen to non-technologists’

Cory Doctorow, 49, is a British-Canadian blogger, science fiction author and tech activist. He has worked for the Electronic Frontier Foundation and helped found the Open Rights Group – he is an advocate of liberalising copyright law. He has held various academic posts and is a visiting professor of the Open University. His latest novel, Attack Surface, was published earlier this month.

The protagonist in your new novel tries to offset her job at a tech company where she is working for a repressive regime by helping some of its targets evade detection. Do you think many Silicon Valley employees feel uneasy about their work?

Anyone who has ever fallen in love with technology knows the amount of control that it gives you. If you can express yourself well to a computer it will do exactly what you tell it to do perfectly, as many times as you want. Across the tech sector, there are a bunch of workers who are waking up and going: “How did I end up rationalising my love for technology and all the power it gives me to take away that power from other people?”

As a society, we have a great fallacy, the fallacy of the ledger, which is that if you do some bad things, and then you do some good things, you can talk them up. And if your balance is positive, then you’re a good person. And if the balance is negative, you’re a bad person. But no amount of goodness cancels out the badness, they coexist – the people you hurt will still be hurt, irrespective of the other things you do to make amends. We’re flawed vessels, and we need a better moral discourse. That’s one of the things this book is trying to establish.

There’s a lot of tech commentary, journalism, boards of serious people producing reports and warnings about the very near future. What does fiction add to the mix?

It’s not that one substitutes for the other, but fiction gives you an emotional fly-through. It invites you to consider the lived experience of what is otherwise a very abstract and technical debate. And in the same way that Orwell bequeathed us this incredibly useful adjective Orwellian, as a way to talk about not the technical characteristics of the technology, but who does it and whom it does it to, these stories are a way of intervening in the world.

Many technologists, cryptographers, human rights workers, cyber lawyers, and so on have told me that their start was reading [my previous novels] Little Brother or Homeland. It talks to people who got involved with the tech industry and are waking up today, and maybe wishing that they had been a little more stringent in the moral compromises they made along the way.

Do you find yourself writing about things that you fear are going to happen or that you hope will happen?

It’s definitely both. If they ever do bury me, as opposed to scattering my ashes in the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, I want my tombstone to read: “This will all be so great if we don’t screw it up.” And I think that’s the core message of the so-called cyber utopian project – people don’t start organisations such as the Open Rights Group or Electronic Frontier Foundation because they’re sanguine about the future of technology. You have to be very excited about it, and on the other hand, be very fearful of how it could go wrong.

The recent Netflix drama-documentary The Social Dilemma features a number of ex-Silicon Valley executives warning us about the practices of companies they worked for. Do you think we should be looking to these people for guidance about how to regulate the big tech firms?

The brilliant critic Maria Farrell calls them the “prodigal tech bros”. And she says that the real problem in terms of the prodigal son narrative is that the prodigal son is redeemed because he really suffers. However the suffering these sort of prodigal sons have experienced is just feeling sad.

So whose guidance should we be seeking?

Technologists have failed to listen to non-technologists. In technological circles, there’s a quantitative fallacy that if you can’t do maths on it, you can just ignore it. And so you just incinerate the qualitative elements and do maths on the dubious quantitative residue that remains. This is how you get physicists designing models for reopening American schools – because they completely fail to take on board the possibility that students might engage in, say, drunken eyeball-licking parties, which completely trips up the models.

Story continues