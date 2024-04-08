Corvette Z06 Driver Famous For Evading Cops Arrested, Guns and Drugs Seized, Police Say

Instagram/thestolenz06

The man allegedly behind the viral, automotive social media account "thestolenZ06"was arrested in late March in the Charlotte, North Carolina area following a hit-and-run with police. When an officer from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department attempted to pull over a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, the 21-year-old driver, Carlos Clark, intentionally hit a CMPD patrol vehicle and fled, authorities confirmed to WBTV.

Arrest records show Clark was arrested on March 28 on a litany of felony and misdemeanor charges including eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon, and trafficking in marijuana. Detectives with the CMPD also reportedly executed a search warrant of Clark's home and seized his Corvette Z06, hundreds of pounds of marijuana products, four firearms including an AK-47, and $1,950 in cash.

Law enforcement officials became aware of Clark and his 2018 Corvette Z06 due to his strong following on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, according to a statement provided to WBTV. Amassing 375,000 followers on Instagram and 36,000 on TikTok, the page depicts a black C7-generation Corvette Z06 doing high-speed highway runs and the ensuing police chases. Instead of a license plate, a frame with the words "Will Run" was shown on the rear of the car.

Detectives within the Operation Scarlet (Stolen Car and Recovery Law Enforcement Team) unit of the CMPD first became aware of Clark and the Corvette as a result of his social media presence, according to WBTV. Once officials determined the vehicle was not stolen, they turned their focus on apprehending the driver, who allegedly fled from police multiple times. Late last week, the CMPD posted about the seized Corvette and paraphernalia on X, though the post has since been deleted. Representatives from the CMPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Road & Track.

Notably, this is not Clark's first run-in with authorities. Clark was previously arrested for felonious eluding with a motor vehicle by the Cornelius Police Department, according to a jail record from May 2023. In the most recent case, however, Clark posted the $20,000 secured bond on the same day he was arrested and is back to posting online. In the comments of his most recent post, the Stolen Z06 disputed the allegations made by CMPD, "...They literally took it down because it's not true, they just wanted to put a face on it."

Clark did not immediately respond to R&T's request for comment.

