Corvette IMSA special edition pays tribute to the C8.R race cars

Chevrolet is making news today with its 2022 Corvette. There are two big items to look into. One is the announcement of a special edition model, which we'll cover, here. The second batch of news concerns 2022 model year changes for the Corvette, of which there are a few significant ones. You can learn more about that by clicking here.

This special edition model is formally named the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. That’s one hell of a mouthful. In simpler terms, it’s a Corvette with a unique appearance package meant to pay tribute to the Corvette C8.R’s inaugural season. The Corvette Racing team won everything it could in the IMSA sports car championship series last year with the C8.Rs snagging the manufacturers', drivers' and team titles.

Chevy used those winning race cars as the inspiration for its road car special edition appearance package. You can get two color combinations, and each comes with Corvette Racing graphics packages on them. Accelerate Yellow models (No. 3) have gray graphics, while Hypersonic Gray cars (No. 4) have yellow accents. Every special edition will be based on the top-line 3LT trim and be fitted with the Z51 Performance Package.

All of them get the larger rear wing and mirrors done in Carbon Flash, yellow brake calipers, Black Trident design wheels (with “Jake” logo on the center caps) and black rockers and splash guards. The interior follows the exterior in its colors and design. You get a Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray two-tone look, along with yellow seat belts and a C8.R Special Edition numbered plaque. The Corvette’s GT2 seats come standard, but you can option the super aggressive Competition Sport buckets, too.

This special edition comes with its own indoor car cover that is matched to the spec of your version. The package’s price is $6,595 on top of the 3LT Z51 pack car. Chevy is only going to produce 1,000 of these, so if you want one, it’d be wise to speak up quickly to a dealer.

If you want to know all the changes Chevy made to the 2022 model year Corvette, make sure to check this post out.

