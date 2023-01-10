The Corvette E-Ray's Electric Stealth Mode Will Make It the First Quiet Corvette

Chevrolet

The buzz from the new Corvette Z06 is yet to die down, and here we are talking about a new Corvette variant, one that'll be released in just a week. This new model, the E-Ray (which we've already seen), is possibly the biggest departure the Corvette has ever taken. Bigger than the switch to mid-engine architecture or even the flat-plane-crank V-8 in the new Z06.

The E-Ray will not only be the first hybrid Corvette, but also the first all-wheel-drive model. It'll be able to operate solely on electricity in its "stealth mode," which also makes it the first silent Corvette. Undoubtedly a good thing if you live in a neighborhood with a finicky HOA, or just don't want to wake up your family before an early morning drive.

The E-Ray combines the Z06's wider body, now with color-matched accents, with the Stingray's 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 along with batteries and electric motors that, at the very least, will power the front axle. If this sounds a bit like the formula for the last Acura NSX with a V-8 shoved in back, you're not wrong.

It'll be interesting to see a few things when the car debuts. First, the packaging. Will the powered front axle compromise the storage of the frunk? In many hybrid mid-engine cars, the frunk is eliminated. Second, how much will it weigh? The C8 is already around 3500 lbs, what will making it a hybrid add? And, third, we know that there are electric motors on the front axle, but is there anything on the rear axle? How will it be deploying that energy?

There will be a lot to process when the car debuts on January 17.

