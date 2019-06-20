Corvette drivers question "frustrating" safety car usage

Despite the introduction of the full-course yellow - as used in other FIA World Endurance Championship races - to Le Mans for the first time, the safety car still made a total of eight appearances and had a profound effect on the GTE Pro class battle in particular.

On numerous occasions the pack was split up by the safety car procedure, in which cars can be caught up in any one of three crocodiles around the 13km Circuit de la Sarthe.

Although there was no repeat of one car being handed a big lead in the early hours of the race, as occurred in 2018, the final safety car period deployed in the 21st hour effectively decided the race in favour of the #51 AF Corse Ferrari as the only other car in contention, the #63 Corvette, was held at the end of the pits.

Magnussen, who then spun the #63 car of second at the Porsche Curves shortly after, said he didn't understand why the FCY was not used more often instead of the safety car.

"It is disappointing that the race gets affected so much by the safety cars," Magnussen told Motorsport.com. "I like the FCYs much more than the safety cars, and the slow zones.

"In slow zones you can a lose a little as well, so FCYs are a much better way of going about things. I don’t think having three safety cars [circulating] is a good idea at all."

Gavin, one of the drivers of the #64 Corvette that was taken out of the race in the incident that triggered the second safety car period of the race, admitted that watching the sister car's victory chances being ruined by the safety car was hard to watch.

