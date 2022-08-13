Corvette chased in 100 mph pursuit after a street racing incident in West Sacramento

The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was arrested Friday night after he topped 100 mph during a pursuit with West Sacramento police.

The agency said officers were dispatched after receiving several calls about street racing at Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Police conducted an enforcement stop on the Corvette. Instead of complying, the driver decided to speed off, police said.

A pursuit was initiated but quickly called off due to the dangerous speeds, police said. But with help from the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was later stopped in Sacramento and the driver was arrested.

The driver, who was not identified, was booked in Yolo County Jail, and the vehicle was impounded.

“We greatly appreciate the partnership with our community and allied agencies in responding to street racing incidents such as this,” West Sacramento Police said in a Facebook post.