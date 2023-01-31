CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenues for the quarter were $179 million, an increase from $165 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.96, compared to $0.76 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 were $533 million, compared to $475 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 were $2.73, compared to $2.57 for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

CorVel was pleased to have record new sales in its Enterprise Comp book of business serving the Workers’ Compensation market. Increasing market recognition and acknowledgment of results achieved were the primary drivers for the increase. Additionally, continued investments in managed care services have increased interest and, ultimately, the growth of CorVel’s carrier business.

The Company has also continued work in the area of digital transformation. Most recent efforts have focused on enhancing CorVel’s document repository system with AI-centric technologies. The advancements being implemented automate the extraction and codification of critical data, which can then be leveraged dynamically within systems. The development roadmap for the quarter and beyond includes increased automation and augmentation, which will further optimize bottom-line results and outcomes.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our commercial health-focused operation, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.


CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Revenues

 

$

179,386,000

 

 

$

164,508,000

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

139,041,000

 

 

 

129,320,000

 

Gross profit

 

 

40,345,000

 

 

 

35,188,000

 

General and administrative

 

 

18,128,000

 

 

 

17,506,000

 

Income from operations

 

 

22,217,000

 

 

 

17,682,000

 

Income tax provision

 

 

5,368,000

 

 

 

3,824,000

 

Net income

 

$

16,849,000

 

 

$

13,858,000

 

Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.78

 

Diluted

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.76

 

Weighted Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

17,245,000

 

 

 

17,785,000

 

Diluted

 

 

17,487,000

 

 

 

18,211,000

 


Nine Months Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Revenues

 

$

533,119,000

 

 

$

474,871,000

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

416,811,000

 

 

 

365,808,000

 

Gross profit

 

 

116,308,000

 

 

 

109,063,000

 

General and administrative

 

 

54,347,000

 

 

 

50,810,000

 

Income from operations

 

 

61,961,000

 

 

 

58,253,000

 

Income tax provision

 

 

13,765,000

 

 

 

11,480,000

 

Net income

 

$

48,196,000

 

 

$

46,773,000

 

Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.77

 

 

$

2.62

 

Diluted

 

$

2.73

 

 

$

2.57

 

Weighted Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

17,379,000

 

 

 

17,841,000

 

Diluted

 

 

17,647,000

 

 

 

18,221,000

 


CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
December 31, 2022 (unaudited) and March 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

Cash

 

$

78,031,000

 

 

$

97,504,000

 

Customer deposits

 

 

82,857,000

 

 

 

69,781,000

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

82,791,000

 

 

 

82,586,000

 

Prepaid taxes and expenses

 

 

13,064,000

 

 

 

15,123,000

 

Property, net

 

 

82,066,000

 

 

 

76,268,000

 

Goodwill and other assets

 

 

38,942,000

 

 

 

38,964,000

 

Right-of-use asset, net

 

 

29,936,000

 

 

 

35,020,000

 

Total

 

$

407,687,000

 

 

$

415,246,000

 

Accounts and taxes payable

 

$

16,616,000

 

 

$

14,431,000

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

169,810,000

 

 

 

156,939,000

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

683,000

 

 

 

1,689,000

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

 

25,773,000

 

 

 

29,792,000

 

Paid-in capital

 

 

210,907,000

 

 

 

201,612,000

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(729,601,000

)

 

 

(654,520,000

)

Retained earnings

 

 

713,499,000

 

 

 

665,303,000

 

Total

 

$

407,687,000

 

 

$

415,246,000

 


Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

www.corvel.com


