Corum Client Window Book Acquired by BlueCrest

Corum Group

SEATTLE, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client Window Book, Inc, a provider of industry leading mailing and shipping solutions, was acquired by BlueCrest. This is BlueCrest’s third acquisition since 2018 to expand their suite of automated mailing software solutions.



“Window Book’s regulatory and compliance solutions for the postal industry are a natural addition to BlueCrest’s suite. We are thrilled to have helped bring them together with a partner who will ensure the broadest possible benefit for customers,” said Martin Lowrie, Corum Group Senior Vice President, who led the deal.



“The things that I found valuable while doing my first deal with Corum were the education, their extensive experience in the space and the persistence to get the deal done after engaging multiple parties,” said Jeff Peoples, Founder and CEO of Window Book.

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest is the leader in the global high-volume postal/parcel automation industry, delivering enterprise solutions for mail inserting and sorting, parcel sorting, printing equipment, software, and services. For more information, visit www.BlueCrestInc.com.

About BCC Software

For over 40 years, BCC Software has been the leader in postal technology. BCC’s suite of mailing preparation and data quality services is trusted by thousands of mailers and direct marketers for their robust capabilities. Everything is backed by unlimited access to our legendary team of USPS® Mailpiece Design certified professionals. BCC Software’s expanded technology and personal support all deliver low postage, reduced return mail, and increased efficiency. More information on BCC Software can be found at www.bccsoftware.com.

About Window Book

Window Book has enabled approximately 10,000 businesses to produce over $39.5 billion dollars in postage statements and hundreds of millions of dollars in increased profits by using our postal software since 1988. For more information, visit www.windowbook.com.

