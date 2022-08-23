Corum Client Health eFilings Acquired by Alpha II, backed by WestView Capital

Corum Group

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Madison, Wisconsin-based Health eFilings, has been acquired by Alpha II LLC, with the support of WestView Capital.



Health eFilings is a Certified EHR Technology (CEHRT) committed to delivering innovative, cloud-based technology that ensures healthcare organizations successfully transition from a volume to value-based care model. The company’s ONC certified software enables clinicians to effectively leverage data in the EHR or billing system to improve the quality of patient care and lower costs. With Health eFilings’ end-to-end enterprise solution, healthcare organizations can effectively manage and analyze data for population health management initiatives and easily comply with complex CMS programs such as MIPS.

“We are delighted to have brought this transaction to a successful close. The combination of the businesses makes total sense - with Alpha II as the chosen partner and the synergies around customers, product and technology, this is going to be an awesome outcome for all parties,” said William Hill, Corum Senior Vice President, who led the deal.

“The entire team at Corum was instrumental in our successful transaction,” states Robert Hopton, CEO of Health eFilings. “Their systematic and broad process, significant technical and industry knowledge, tenacity and drive were invaluable. They never let up in terms of their energy and attention during the process, and we could not have had this outcome without their professionalism, skill and hard work.”

Corum is the world’s leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. William Hill will host a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, on August 24, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM CDT. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register or see a complete list of events, visit Corum’s website.

Story continues

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit Corum’s website.

About Health eFilings

Health eFilings is a Certified EHR Technology (CEHRT) committed to delivering innovative, cloud-based technology that ensures healthcare organizations successfully transition from a volume to value-based care model. The company’s ONC certified software enables clinicians to effectively leverage data in the EHR or billing system to improve the quality of patient care and lower costs. With Health eFilings’ end-to-end enterprise solution, healthcare organizations can effectively manage and analyze data for population health management initiatives and easily comply with complex CMS programs such as MIPS. Health eFilings’ proprietary software seamlessly integrates with any certified EHR or billing system and is the only service that can integrate data across multiple platforms to create a single, comprehensive patient record. Since the software fully automates the process and does all the work with no IT resources, no administrative support and no workflow changes, clinicians have more time to focus on their patients. To learn more, visit Health eFiling’s website.

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II’s experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups, hospital systems, and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company’s software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners. For additional information, please visit Alpha II’s website , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter, and YouTube.

About WestView Capital Partners

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth and consolidation transactions in industries such as software and IT services, business services, healthcare technology and outsourcing, growth industrial and consumer. For more information, please visit WestView Capital Partner’s website.

Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com



