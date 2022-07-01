Corum Client Alemba Acquired by Volaris Group

Corum Group

SEATTLE, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their Edinburgh-based client Alemba has been acquired by Volaris Group. Alemba, developers of Alemba Service Manager, a powerful, ITIL-aligned ITSM solution that helps mature IT organizations streamline their service management processes and enhance service delivery. The acquisition enables Volaris to continue their growth in the ITSM sector.



“The Alemba fit with Volaris was excellent and will allow Alemba to continue enhancements of Alemba Service Manager, which is already one of the leading ITSM solutions on the market. I’d expect to see further international growth now that Alemba is part of Volaris,” said Jon Scott, Chairman of Corum Group.

“We really appreciated Corum’s expertise in advising us on our strategic options. Jon Scott was with us every step of the process and he helped us keep a level head when we faced challenges. I can’t see ever trying to manage a process like this on our own,” said Simon Nugent, Founder and CEO of Alemba.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Alemba:

Alemba is the developer of Alemba Service Manager, a highly functional, 100% ITIL-compliant IT Service Management tool with a specific focus on request fulfillment. Backed by 25 years of heritage, Alemba Service Manager enables users to respond quickly to business demands by dramatically reducing time to request fulfillment through automated workflow integration. For more information, visit www.alemba.com.

About Volaris Group:

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

