Corteva, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTVA) Has Performed Well But Fundamentals Look Varied: Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Corteva's (NYSE:CTVA) stock is up by 8.4% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to Corteva's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Corteva

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Corteva is:

1.9% = US$478m ÷ US$25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Corteva's Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Corteva's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 10%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 24% seen by Corteva over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Corteva's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 8.6% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

past-earnings-growth More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CTVA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Corteva Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (where it is retaining 61% of its profits), Corteva has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Only recently, Corteva stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 28% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 6.3% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Story continues