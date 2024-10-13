CorSport: How the club and Fonseca’s requests for ‘more time’ differ – the details

AC Milan are in a familiar position. After a poor run of games, they are considering sacking their manager – in this case, Paulo Fonseca. However, the responses to the situation are slightly different.

It is the second time this season that Paulo Fonseca is facing pressure from the management to turn around his, and Milan’s season. At present, the Rossoneri are a team devoid of much substance, and this is clear to see.

In their past two games, they have recorded two losses, and the finger is pointed in every direction. Of course, this wasn’t meant to be how things went, though, after the Derby della Madonnina win.

As Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) writes, this is Milan’s worst start to a season in 10 years, and this is unavoidable. However, there is a level of understand given to things, after all, it is a new era for the club, and this is never easy to navigate.

In Fonseca’s eyes, he has the tools to turn around the ship (again), and for this reason, he asks for time to allow the team to grow further. For the management, there is the consideration of their decision in the summer, the Portuguese is not, and was not, a ‘top coach’ at the time of his hiring, and because of this, perhaps there is a reluctance to admit fault.

There is, therefore, a shared request for more time, and there is a belief that continuity could eventually lead to a string of results. However, failure to see this immediately would surely push the club to a decision.