‘Corsicana’ Is a Haunted Play With Some Very Personal Ghosts

Tim Teeman
·7 min read
Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

One version of Corsicana is a beautiful piece of writing by the playwright Will Arbery—on the page it is a poetic, dense, intriguing pleasure to read. In the program of the play (Playwrights Horizons, to July 10) Arbery—a Pulitzer Play finalist for the magnificent Heroes of the Fourth Turning—says he wrote Corsicana because he has an older sister called Julia who has Down syndrome.

He writes in the program that he has always wanted to create a play about what it was like to be her brother. There are a few differences between play and reality; the fictional siblings Christopher (Will Dagger), 33, and Ginny (American Horror Story’s Jamie Brewer), 34, who have just lost their mother, live in Corsicana, Texas, not Dallas; they’re Protestant (not Catholic, like Will and Julia); and they are half-siblings (not full siblings). There are just two of them, whereas the real Will and Julia have six other siblings.

‘A Strange Loop’ and ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Win Top Tony Awards

It is inevitable perhaps that the play’s great strength—its immediate, intensely personal intimacy—becomes a frustrating flaw. Christopher and Ginny may make absolute sense to their creator. He is writing what he knows on so many levels on to the page. But for audiences this intimacy can be a different, more puzzling experience. We do not know Will and Julia, and yet the assumption on the part of the writer is that we know them as intimately as he does.

The second Corsicana unfolding before us is more frustrating and stilted than the printed word. What is beautiful on the page is lost in translation on an airless, almost empty stage with not-great acoustics. There are two other characters, Lot (Harold Surratt), a musician and artist in his 60’s, and Justice (the excellent Deirdre O’Connell, the newly crowned Tony-winning Best Actress for Dana H.), a writer in her 60’s, Lot’s best friend and an honorary aunt to Christopher and Ginny.

These two characters started talking to Arbery “in all sorts of baffling ways” in their conception‚ and unfortunately nobody has edited these baffling communications. O’Connell receives a lovely and deserved—her victory so recent—round of applause when she appears.

Arbery says he spent a month in the real Corsicana in an old building, where he spent much time thinking about ghosts. This is also a play, he says, about an impulse he often feels: the granting then denying of access. And on stage characters open and close themselves to each other in words and actions, with one flank of the stage meaningfully padlocked shut to underscore the theme.

The big themes tumble freely, crashing like boulders in the middle of an open road. In describing the book she is working on, Justice says: “It’s about small groups. It’s about community. It’s about the right to well-being. It’s about family. It’s about the dead. It’s about ghosts. It’s about gentle chaos. It’s about contracts of the heart. And the belief that when a part of the self is given away, is surrendered to the needs of a particular time, in a particular place, then community forms. From the ghosts of the parts of ourselves we’ve given away. A new particular body. Born of our own ghosts. I don’t know. It’s about Texas.”

Arbery says he was thinking about Julia’s dances and stories that happen behind closed doors, what is done in private becoming public. “Does articulating a feeling change the feeling? Is a person still the person they were, once they’re gone?” It is a lovely essay, but somehow not a great play to convey it.

Ginny begins the play by saying that she doesn’t know her heart. People say such big things in Corsicana all the time, and these big things are just kind of lost to the air. Arbery is a lovely writer, but grand soliloquies bloom strangely as acts of theater and rhetoric in Corsicana. The words stand there, and then melt away, undeveloped. The play feels an overlong two and a half hours. The stage is sparsely designed on a turntable, with mirrored banks of couches; characters lurk at the sides when they’re not talking.

Corsicana feels more fluid when it leans into the relationships. Brewer powerfully shows that Ginny doesn’t want to be patronized. She is Christopher’s older sister, yet she feels nannied and patrolled. The play, at its best, illustrates both siblings’ desires for independence, and the various negotiations and capitulations that undermine this when Christopher is Ginny’s primary carer with their mother now gone.

There are random references to Ginny fancying a much younger guy, then a reference to Christopher touching her inappropriately—which is not true, but which he doesn’t really counter either. Does Ginny fancy Lot? Lot gets freaked out, and closes up. This blurring of Ginny’s character is deliberate. Arbery writes, “Julia often gets pigeonholed—either as angelic or pitiable, limited, or blessed. People tend to not consider her depression, desire, manipulation, ambivalence, sexuality.”

This makes absolute sense, and it is admirable and right to create a complex character, but it doesn’t make absolute sense on the stage. However, Brewer is excellent, coloring in Ginny’s mischievous edges. Ginny regales us with Hilary Duff, and her love of Celine Dion, NSYNC, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Whitney Houston, Shania Twain, the Dixie Chicks, and Carrie Underwood. Music becomes the theme of the play (Lot prefers a more funereal dirge), and the focus on what song he and Ginny will ultimately create. Christopher hopes that her learning music with Lot will be liberating and cheer her up.

Out of nowhere, Justice has a romantic subplot with Lot. “Well, I think I’m a haunted troll and I think you’re brilliant and I think we’re peas in a pod. You and I. That’s all,” she tells him. He just looks baffled. More silences and gaps. He says, “Sometimes I just can’t tell my place in things,” and this feels like it could go for everyone on stage. Do their names mean something? Justice standing for justice, and Lot, a Biblical character, whose name means to conceal or cover, suffering and enduring?

The play’s standout moments are personal, not big-themed. O’Connell is as exceptional and stage-commanding as anyone who saw in her in Dana H. will recall. Dagger and Brewer capture the love and tough challenges at the heart of their relationship. “The best thing about being a woman with Down syndrome is being smart, and doing lots of special things for people, and helping old people, helping others,” says Ginny. “I’m happy God made me how I am because I have blue eyes. And I am sensitive. My heart is like this dream-wish about things. The best thing about my heart is that I can talk to anybody.”

Lot tells Ginny that the “Styrofoam people” of non-disabled society want and know how to exercise their wants; but people like Lot and Ginny are restricted in what they are allowed to do and feel. “They make us more simple. In their brains… And everything is about our needs. All our little needs. Our special needs. Everyone around us becoming burdened by our constant need. And if there’s something that we want? Well, it’s for them to decide if we really need it.”

Ginny tells Christopher: “I don’t need you to tell me what to do. I need you to help me as a brother who knows about me. Not to give me rules. I know the life that I need to have, and nobody is letting me have that.” Christopher says he feels the same way about his life.

Corsicana is a play that reads beautifully and powerfully, but plays—here at least—in a kind of ponderous purdah, flinching from energy and crackle. At the end, a song is created and performed seemingly uniting all the characters. It has a catchy refrain, and speaks to the play as a whole: “Nobody is ever going to hear this song/Nobody will be allowed to hear this song/Cuz I’m singing it to myself and you can’t hear it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh claims world championship silver

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday. The 15-year-old was second to veteran swimmer Katie Ledecky of the U.S. Canadian women also claimed silver in the women's 4 x 100 freestyle relay. Ledecky defended her title in a time of three minutes 38.15 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:59.39, which was a Canadian record in the distance. American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:02.08. McIntosh was the you

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves