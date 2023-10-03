Corrie's Stephen Reid finally confronted by Audrey Roberts

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid will finally face the music with his mum Audrey Roberts next week, when she discovers the truth about his deception.

Stephen secretly stole equity from Audrey's home earlier this year in order to send it to his ex-wife Gabrielle. He owed money to her, after embezzling from her company.

Sarah Barlow recently discovered the truth about what Stephen had done but agreed to keep her uncle's fraudulent behaviour to herself, after he promised her that he'd pay Audrey back every penny for the equity that he stole from her home.

However, next week Stephen's behaviour is exposed when Sarah grows concerned about his plans to jet off to Thailand with his partner Jenny Connor. Although Stephen reassures Sarah that it's just a holiday, she's not convinced.

As Super Soap Week gets underway next week, marking actor Todd Boyce's exit from the soap as Stephen, the Platt family are stunned when Sarah finally tells them that Stephen has not only been defrauding Audrey, but that he also drugged Carla Barlow with LSD to push her out of Underworld.

After hearing the news, Audrey heads over to Stephen's flat, only to find him being attacked by Peter Barlow, who has also just discovered the truth about his treatment of Carla.

When Audrey arrives, she sends Peter packing – but Stephen's relief turns to horror when Audrey accuses him of stealing her home.

How will he respond to her accusation – and could Audrey be in danger as Stephen becomes increasingly desperate to make his escape from Weatherfield?

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod has teased that Stephen's dramatic exit will have huge consequences for the residents of Weatherfield, likening the aftermath to the sequel of a movie.

"There are wide-ranging consequences to Stephen's exit, both emotionally and practically and criminally going forward," he told Digital Spy and other media.

He added: "Crimes of this scale are going to be huge so it's going to be an exciting few months on Coronation Street."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

