Corrie's Melanie Hill has 'fingers crossed' for more Cathy stories

Coronation Street, like all soaps, is so full of characters that it's only natural some of them play more supporting roles.

Cathy Matthews is one of those characters, with her recent appearances seeing her offer support to Brian Packham and Yasmeen Metcalfe with their troubles.

But actress Melanie Hill has suggested that she hopes Cathy will be at the centre of her own story in the future.

A fan tweeted that they wished the soap would utilise the "brilliant and underused" actress, and Melaine replied with a 'thanks' and a 'fingers crossed' image.

Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor also Liked the reply, so it looks like some of the cast also want Cathy to get a big storyline of her own soon.

Coronation Street hasn't filmed any new episodes since March because of the lockdown, and is currently working through the episodes it previously filmed at a slower pace so as not to run out.

There is no official word on when the soaps might run out of new episodes to broadcast but several actors have suggested that there are currently enough left to keep them on air until June or July.

ITV has said that the government wants to get production on the soaps back up and running as soon as possible, with measures in place to adhere to social distancing.

Whenever things get back on track, we're hoping that Cathy will get her time to shine again.

Coronation Street currently airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

