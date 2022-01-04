Corrie's Max to spark new scandal as Summer makes discovery

The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting.

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Max Turner will spark yet another scandal next week when Summer Spellman makes a horrifying discovery on his phone.

Max (Paddy Bever) has already caused trouble for Summer (Harriet Bibby) recently, with his public accusation that she had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with teacher Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard). His vendetta against Daniel has caused a number of problems for the teacher, while Max also upset his neighbours by making a distasteful film about Natasha Blakeman's death.

It seems that Max might not be turning over a new leaf in 2022, as next week Summer and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) come across Max in Victoria Garden.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: Corrie reveals more on Joseph's disappearance

Amy and Summer are absolutely disgusted to see that Max is looking at an upskirting photo on his phone, and Summer is further horrified to realise that the photo is of her.

Amy and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) – who also had to deal with private photos of herself being shared in 2020 – urge Summer to report the photo to the police, but Summer feels too embarrassed to tell anyone.

Amy tears a strip off Max for looking at upskirting photos and tells him that she intends to find out who is taking the photos and make sure that they are punished.

Will the culprit be found?

Photo credit: ITV

Related: Corrie's Yasmeen to hear huge confession

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod has promised that 2022 will be a big year for Summer on the cobbles, telling Digital Spy and other media that the soap will be telling "a really relatable story about the pressures of being a teenager – specifically a teenage girl" over the year.

"It's going to be very long-running, nuanced and heartbreaking to watch this incredibly promising young woman disintegrate," he said. "But in the best tradition of our storytelling it will have a redemptive ending. It will be something which ultimately she will come through and she'll value herself for who she is."

Story continues

Max will also be causing further drama, with MacLeod revealing that "Summer's story leaves behind this burning fuse which is a rivalry between Max and Daniel, which spins off into a fairly pronounced and bitter feud between David and Daniel".

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Friday, January 14 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage



If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland's helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

You Might Also Like