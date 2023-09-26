Corrie's Liam Connor admitted to hospital as bullying plot begins

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Liam Connor will face a worrying hospital dash next week, as the soap kicks off its new bullying storyline.

It was announced earlier this month that Weatherfield teens Liam and Dylan Wilson would be caught up with dangerous school bully Mason Radcliffe over the autumn.

Viewers recently had their first glimpse at Mason, as he hung around the bus stop with Dylan in the background of a scene.

Next week, the new plot begins properly when Mason is once again seen at the street bus stop. While he and Dylan enjoy some banter, Liam struggles with his asthma and Mason pokes fun at him.

Liam's stepdad Gary Windass clocks the exchange and is far from impressed by what he sees.

Later on, Mason, Dylan and a reluctant Liam plan their day skiving off school. After they head to the precinct, Mason hands Dylan and Liam disposable vapes, with Dylan left feeling sick after he tries it.

Mason forces Liam to try the vape, which causes him to suffer a scary asthma attack. Realising that the situation is serious, Mason does a runner, leaving Dylan to call an ambulance to help Liam.

Arriving at the hospital, Gary and Liam's mum Maria Connor are horrified to discover what has happened, and worried when they hear that Liam has been hanging out with Mason. Gary warns Maria that the Radcliffes are a notorious family and that Liam needs to stay well clear of them.

Maria heads over to No.11 to demand answers from Dylan and Mason, but Mason denies having anything to do with what happened.

It isn't long before Liam receives a message from Mason, who threatens to beat Liam up if he snitches on him.

Is Liam in danger?

The soap has already confirmed that nasty Mason will be taking Dylan under his wing and picking on Liam as the storyline progresses, leading to a battle between Maria and Gary and Dylan's dad, Sean Tully.

Actor Luca Toolan, who plays new character Mason, has revealed that the bullying story will "get dark", calling his character "a very angry and disturbed soul".

Dylan star Liam McCheyne added that his character is "very naïve" when it comes to his friendship with Mason, saying that he doesn't realise how dangerous Mason's influence is.

"Mason isn't a true friend to Dylan, but... he's very easily influenced so I don't think he realises what he's getting himself into," he said.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

